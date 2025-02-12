MMS, an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), announced today its acquisition of Exploristics, a leading biostatistics and data science company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The acquisition will add the company's flagship product, KerusCloud®, a state-of-the-art, cloud-based statistical modeling and simulation platform to MMS' data-driven approach towards efficient drug development.

With a history of strong organic growth, the acquisition of Exploristics positions MMS to enhance its global footprint and capabilities in advanced clinical trial design, innovative statistics, and data science. Building on its excellent track record in regulatory and end-game submissions, this acquisition now solidifies MMS as the leader in biometrics and development strategy solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical sponsors of all sizes.

"We are proud to bring the Exploristics team into the OneMMS family," said Dr. Uma Sharma, CEO, MMS. "When exploring acquisition opportunities to enhance our strategic capabilities as a leading data CRO, we sought organizations that would complement our existing regulatory approach and build a powerful combination of regulatory and statistical design expertise, combined with market-leading study simulation software. We found that in Exploristics, along with a like-minded culture."

Chris Schoonmaker, Chief Operating Officer at MMS, added, "Exploristics joining MMS is an exceptional fit, and we look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients through optimized strategies that reduce the overall time and cost burden in drug development."

Expanding Expertise and Global Reach in Europe

The acquisition of Exploristics by MMS aligns with the company's focus on broadening its data-focused solutions to enhance the ability to simulate, analyze, and optimize studies, as well as reduce risk and drive efficiencies. By combining the two organizations' strengths, MMS will now provide:

Advanced statistical design and data science capabilities across diverse therapeutic areas and study types.

Enhanced and real-time pivots for orphan, rare, and special disease populations with an unmet medical need.

Study simulation and development planning with the integration of KerusCloud into an existing award-winning technology suite that boasts a 3x increase in development program success rates and up to USD 20 million saved on a single study.

Expanded global presence, with increased scale in Europe and access to a highly skilled team of biostatisticians and data scientists.

"Joining MMS represents an exciting new chapter for Exploristics," said Aiden Flynn, Founder and CEO of Exploristics, now Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Statistical Consulting at MMS. "Our ethos has always centered on openness, honesty, professionalism, flexibility, and creativity-qualities that I've experienced at MMS since day one of our discussions. I am confident that our employees, partners, and clients will benefit from this partnership as we amplify our impact and expand our global reach."

Ben Dudley, Chief Commercial Officer at MMS, added "Our presence in Europe has seen significant growth in recent years, and this acquisition adds to our vitality in the region. Our focus on data for better trial data execution, lower risk, stronger submissions, integration of Real-World Data (RWD) into clinical outputs and accelerated outcomes has never been stronger than it is today."

About MMS

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, an 18-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating.

About Exploristics

Exploristics is a world-leading technology-enabled services company that transforms clinical development for life sciences organizations with unique proprietary software and biostatistics consultancy supporting the planning, design, and analysis of clinical studies.

About KerusCloud®

KerusCloud, an MMS technology, is a revolutionary simulation-guided study design tool that ensures clinical trials are designed effectively to collect the right data, in the right patients, in the right way. Its use supports evidence-based design decisions to extensively de-risk real clinical studies, reducing development times, costs, and patient burden.

