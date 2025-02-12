Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Becomes the Preferred Safety Technology Provider of Brazos Specialty Risk Insurance

Partnership brings Driver's cloud-based video safety solution to thousands of commercial fleet drivers

Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced its partnership with Brazos Specialty Risk Insurance (BSR), a full-service insurance broker serving all fifty states, to become BSR's preferred technology provider. This partnership will bring Driver's cloud-based video safety solutions to thousands of commercial fleet drivers across the U.S., while simultaneously saving them money on their insurance policy.

"We're excited to become the preferred safety technology provider of BSR and leverage the Driver mobile app to bring a fully cloud-based safety solution to the commercial trucking industry," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Video is one of the best ways to protect drivers and their fleets; therefore, fleets who implement a dash cam combined with coaching notifications and cloud storage can provide extra value to their drivers and customers while also saving money on insurance."

Through the partnership with Driver, BSR's customers will receive:

Discounted pricing when using the Driver App - BSR insureds receive a significant insurance premium discount for opting into this program.

Privacy - The program does not require internal camera recording or audio recording.

Driver Cloud access - Fleets and their drivers will receive Driver Cloud access. The Driver Cloud allows users to view all of their driving history with unlimited trip uploads and an unlimited lookback window. Trips are then easily accessed through the app or any web browser. Users and fleet managers can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, telematic event summaries, and live locations with interested parties such as managers, employers, insurers and family members.

Driver Scoring - The Driver Score provides a video-based safety score to drivers while coaching and showing trends for both drivers and fleets to promote good driving habits and visualize your progress as a better driver.

Easy set up - Drivers are onboarded into the app in less than 10 minutes.

When developing the Driver app for the commercial trucking market, Driver Technologies spent time researching the current dashcam market and saw a huge demand for full HD videos of trips, not just the 30-second clips that are typically sent up around events detected by the camera. Before Driver, traditional hardware cameras were manufactured in a prior age of cellular coverage that were programmed to send up as little data as possible and loop record over potentially interesting videos on the device. To help bring fleets to the next level and protect their drivers, Driver developed its cloud-based app to upload everything to the cloud in full, so users always have the video they need and never miss an incident, even if it is reported months after the fact.

"We've been looking to add telematics into our business over the last several years, and the Driver team truly spoke the same language as us when it came to our goals for the program, how quickly we move as a company, and the reliability we expect from ourselves and our partners," said Tom Spitalny, CEO of BSR. "Plus, we are a huge fan of Driver's software capabilities in addition to its dashcam as it interacts and integrates well with other insurance and data platforms we use."

"Within a few months of our first meeting with Driver, we were onboarding our first 100+ person fleet. I'm very excited to watch our partnership with Driver Technologies grow," said Joanne Dodd, Chief Underwriting Officer of BSR.

For more information about Driver Technologies' partnership with BSR please visit drivertechnologies.com/dti-trucking/ or download the Driver App in the Apple or Android app store. If you are a commercial fleet looking to save money on your insurance policies by implementing video and safety solutions, visit bsrinsurance.com .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road via its No. 1 rated AI driving copilot app, Driver®, available through iOS, Android, and embedded into vehicles. The Driver app transforms a driver's mobile device into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving coaching notifications and offers cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Brazos Specialty Risk Insurance

Brazos Specialty Risk, Inc. (BSR) is a full-service insurance broker serving all fifty states. Offering a broad portfolio of commercial insurance solutions, BSR assists insurance agents throughout the United States in finding the right coverage for their clients. For more information, please visit bsrinsurance.com .

