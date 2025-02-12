PureSquare: PureVPN Marks the Launch of Dark Web Monitoring With Free Dark Web Exposure Scan

In response to the increasing threat of data breaches and dark web exploitation, PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security, safeguarding digital freedom for 17+ years - is launching its Dark Web Monitoring feature. This new feature continuously monitors the dark web ecosystems for users' most critical identifiers and sends timely alerts if their data has been exposed.

To mark this milestone, PureVPN is offering a Dark Web Exposure Scan for everyone, including non-users, accessible via the feature's dedicated page . This initiative underscores the growing risks associated with data breaches and empowers individuals to mitigate potential threats to their personal information.

The Escalating Threat of Dark Web Data Exposure

Data breaches are becoming more frequent and severe, with stolen information now accounting for 24% of all initial actions in breaches. On average, each breach exposes over 1.9 million records, leaving individuals vulnerable to identity theft, phishing, fraud, and unauthorized account access. Alarmingly, the average person has 9 associated data breaches and up to 15 compromised records.

Making Dark Web Monitoring Accessible for Everyone

The launch of Dark Web Monitoring aligns with PureVPN's overarching mission to empower users with comprehensive control over their data privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM).

"The dark web's complex nature makes it challenging for individuals to track and mitigate the exposure of their sensitive data. This is where Dark Web Monitoring comes in," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "Through precise, targeted scanning, users are notified of their information surfacing on the dark web, enabling them to prevent their data from being misused."

To ensure users' digital identifiers remain secure, they are encrypted before being transmitted to PureVPN's servers, where the data is stored using SHA-1 (Secure Hash Algorithm).

How Users Benefit from Dark Web Monitoring

Continuous Monitoring : It scans the dark web 24/7 for the five most critical identifiers - email address, phone number, credit card number, passport number, and SSN/NIN.

Timely Alerts: Users receive timely, actionable alerts when data associated with their critical identifiers is detected on the dark web.

Breach Information : It offers in-depth insights into the source and severity of detected breaches. This helps users understand what information was compromised.

Tailored Recommendations: Users are offered expert, context-specific guidance. For example, if a user's credit card number is found on a dark web marketplace, they can immediately contact their bank to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Dark Web Monitoring is available to all users in the Member Area. It is also being gradually rolled out in the apps, and will soon be accessible to all users who have the latest version of the PureVPN app.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

