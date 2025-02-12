The way teams collaborate is changing fast. Innovation starts with people. With the integration of Klaxoon, Wrike is redefining how work gets done.

Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced the appointment of Remko Verheul as Senior Vice President, Head of People. As Wrike continues to integrate Klaxoon, Verheul will lead a cultural and organizational evolution that strengthens Wrike's world-class team, accelerates innovation, and sets a new industry benchmark for how modern organizations build, scale, and thrive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212868209/en/

Remko Verheul, SVP, Head of People, Wrike (Photo: Business Wire)

"The future of work belongs to those who innovate, move fast, and empower their people to execute at the highest level," said Thomas Scott, CEO of Wrike. "Wrike is not just growing, with the recent acquisition of Klaxoon, an all-in-one visual collaboration platform we are building something truly transformative. To do that, we will continue upskilling an elite workforce that thrives on collaboration, agility, and impact. Remko is the leader who will ensure our people are equipped, inspired, and positioned to drive what's next."

With over 25 years of global HR leadership experience, Verheul has been at the helm of some of the most recognized, high-growth brands, including Adidas, Swarovski, Albelli, Travix, and Happy Horizon. He has led cultural transformations, strengthened high-performing teams, and successfully integrated more than 10 companies through large-scale mergers and acquisitions. Now, he joins Wrike to build upon an already exceptional workforce, ensuring every Wriker is empowered to do their most impactful and innovative work.

"What drew me to Wrike is its relentless drive not just to build the future of work management, but to create an environment where its people remain at the heart of everything," said Verheul. "As Wrike moves forward with integrating Klaxoon, we are not just shaping the future of work we are proving what's possible and shaping the way organizations succeed. Work should be seamless, high impact, and built for scale. We have an incredible foundation, a bold vision, and a workforce that's ready to define the next era of success. This is a movement, and I'm excited and honored to help develop and lead it."

Verheul's leadership will enhance the Wriker experience, reinforcing a workplace where employees feel inspired, valued, and supported at every stage of their careers. His deep expertise in HR innovation, global workforce strategy, and scaling thriving organizations will ensure that Wrike continues to be a place where top talent grows, teams collaborate seamlessly, and the company's mission is brought to life through its people.

About Wrike

Wrike is an intelligent work management platform where anyone can build, connect, automate, and scale workflows so work flows without limits. With unmatched intelligence, versatility, flexibility, scalability, and security, Wrike breaks down the barriers that hinder modern work and creates new pathways to success. More than 20,000 customers do the best work of their lives on Wrike. Find out how work flows at www.wrike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212868209/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Arlena Jackson

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

arlena.jackson@team.wrike.com