VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Secures US$12 Million Contract With Datanex for AI-Powered Digital Marketing Solutions Through VC AI Limited

Strategic Partnership Set to Drive Digital Transformation and Innovation with AI-Driven Marketing Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global") is pleased to announce that it has secured a US$12 million contract through its subsidiary, VC AI Limited ("VC.AI" or the "Company"), with Datanex Sdn Bhd ("Datanex"), a leading marketing and data solutions agency based in Malaysia.

Through this contract, VC.AI will support Datanex in enhancing and expanding its services by delivering AI-driven solutions and programs tailored to its clients' specific needs and future growth. These clients will be able to implement their marketing campaigns using AI-powered tools such as predictive analytics, personalized marketing, and dynamic bidding, enabling them to identify high-potential leads, optimize ad spend, and refine targeting strategies for improved engagement and conversions. The collaboration also presents opportunities for VC.AI to strengthen its position in the AI solutions market, broaden its client base, and drive digital transformation across various industries.

Datanex is a solutions provider offering a comprehensive range of services, including creating brand identity creation, app development, blockchain development, social marketing services and digital marketing. With key associates and partners such as Alibaba Cloud by Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Ant Group Co. Ltd, and AntChain Technology Pte. Ltd, Datanex has served in multiple industries including notable players like The Sukhothai Hotels and Resorts by HKR International Ltd, Shintech Sdn Bhd, Duplex Healthcare Sdn Bhd, and many others.

The global AI in marketing market is projected to grow from US$25.83 billion in 2025 to approximately US$217.33 billion by 2034, while the digital marketing market is expected to reach US$1.18 trillion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.22% from 2025 to 2033. These figures highlight AI's increasing impact, not only as an economic driver but as a transformative force in marketing. As AI continues to redefine customer engagement and business strategies, staying ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape is essential for marketers and businesses alike.

"This partnership marked a significant step for VCI Global, reinforcing the expertise of our subsidiary, VC.AI, in AI-powered digital solutions and positioning us as a leader in the industry. We are excited to work with Datanex to drive innovation in digital marketing and continue helping businesses use technology to grow and evolve. Together, we believe we can make a real impact on the future of marketing and deliver valuable solutions to our clients," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Datanex Sdn Bhd

Datanex Sdn Bhd is a leading marketing and data solutions agency based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Specializing in digital marketing strategies and data-driven solutions for professional service providers, Datanex helps businesses across various industries optimize their marketing efforts, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth by offering its services including social media marketing management, search engine marketing, website development, marketplace set-up and management, logo design, content production and more.

For more information, please visit: https://www.datanex.asia/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

