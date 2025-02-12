Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.02.2025 15:31 Uhr
COFICERT: COFICERT and CONSEIL RSE sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 certification standard

Finanznachrichten News

COFICERT 
12-Feb-2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Paris, February 12th 2025 - 3 P.M. 
 
 
 
COFICERT and CONSEIL RSE sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 certification standard 
 
 
CONSEIL-RSE, an Ivorian consulting firm, expert in the fields of Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development, and 
COFICERT, an international certification body, specializing in financial and non-financial certification activities, 
announce their strategic partnership for the deployment in Ivory Coast of ESG 1000, the first certification standard 
for a non financial governance system (historically referred to as Corporate Social Responsibility). As a reminder the 
ESG 1000 standard is governed by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group for Sustainable 
Finance - based in Luxemburg. 
 
In a rapidly shifting regulatory environment, the ESG 1000 standard aims to enable companies and organizations to 
safeguard against foreseeable non-financial risks while asserting their commitment to non-financial governance to all 
their stakeholders. 
 
This agreement is intended to provide support to companies in their transition journey in terms of non-financial 
governance by promoting better implementation of policies and practices, while validating their compliance with 
regulatory constraints. 
 
Thanks to this partnership, Conseil RSE will be able to provide Ivorian companies with adapted support and advisory 
solutions in their process of structuring and upgrading their CSR systems, prior to the ESG 1000 third-party evaluation 
process. 
 
By being part of this dynamic, Conseil RSE reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its position in the Ivorian market 
and developing its services to address the challenges of sustainable growth. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the 
firm's strategic vision. 
 
As for companies and organizations, ESG 1000 certification serves as a validation, enhancement, and reinforcement tool 
for their non-financial commitments. It also helps mitigate foreseeable risks associated with their activities, 
ensuring a genuine and effective commitment. 
 
Catherine CISSE-DIOP - Executive Vice President, Conseil RSE: "We are convinced that the ESG 1000 certification, which 
is based on a comprehensive approach to performance, aligning both economic performance with non-financial governance 
objectives, provides a robust framework to combine business model competitiveness with non-financial imperatives, 
contributing to a model of shared value creation. In a rapidly changing regulatory environment, ESG 1000® certification 
stands as a particularly well-suited response to current challenges. We are proud to be able to support Ivorian 
organizations, helping them to carry out the required diligence for the certification process with confidence." 
Cristian Mocanu - Secretary General COFICERT: "With nearly 20 years of experience in certification and standardization 
activities, we fully recognize the added value of strategic partnerships with specialized consulting firms. Since we 
cannot be both judge and interested party, the technical support offered by Conseil RSE before our evaluations will 
allow us to intervene more objectively afterward. In a context where stakeholders' expectations are evolving, this 
support allows companies to structure, in a sustainable manner, their non-financial practices, while relying on 
concrete means and tools." 
Christian Levesque, President of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee at the IGSF: "We welcome with interest the decision 
taken to integrate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support services provided to companies and institutions by Conseil 
RSE. Thanks to its sector-specific approach, the standard provides an accurate and comprehensive picture of the quality 
of a company's non financial governance system. My career and long experience as Chair of the committee of several ISO 
standards on behalf of the Canadian government, allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and 
communication tool, certification can provide companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening 
their credibility and improving their policies; in this case in terms of social responsibility. » 
About ESG 1000: 
The ESG 1000, for Environment, Social, Governance - Index 1000, is the international certification standard for 
non-financial governance systems, previously referred to as "CSR management systems". The ESG 1000 sets the guidelines 
that can be used by an entity to structure and improve its social, ethical, environmental, and governance practices 
with the aim of fostering sustainable development. The ESG 1000 international standard is a certification standard 
applicable to all companies and organizations, regardless of their business sector. 
Certification under the ESG 1000® standard aims to ensure that the management system promotes the widespread adoption 
of best practices in non-financial governance. The standard allows entities to measure their non-financial performance, 
evaluate the consistency between their stated objectives and observed behaviors, and place these results into 
perspective with regard to their economic performance. The standard is regulated and distributed by the IGSF. 
 
CONTACT 
Conseil RSE CI, Press contact, Joël N'GUESSAN, office@conseilrse.ci, +225-0171712258 
COFICERT, Press contact: presse@coficert.org, +33 (0)1.78.91.06.00 
AELIUM - Financial communication: Solène KENNIS: skennis@aelium.fr, +33 (0)1.75.77.54.68 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: EN. CONSEIL RSE_COFICERT_ESG 1000 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2085463 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2085463 12-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085463&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
