COFICERT: COFICERT and CONSEIL RSE sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 certification standard

Press Release Paris, February 12th 2025 - 3 P.M. COFICERT and CONSEIL RSE sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 certification standard CONSEIL-RSE, an Ivorian consulting firm, expert in the fields of Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development, and COFICERT, an international certification body, specializing in financial and non-financial certification activities, announce their strategic partnership for the deployment in Ivory Coast of ESG 1000, the first certification standard for a non financial governance system (historically referred to as Corporate Social Responsibility). As a reminder the ESG 1000 standard is governed by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group for Sustainable Finance - based in Luxemburg. In a rapidly shifting regulatory environment, the ESG 1000 standard aims to enable companies and organizations to safeguard against foreseeable non-financial risks while asserting their commitment to non-financial governance to all their stakeholders. This agreement is intended to provide support to companies in their transition journey in terms of non-financial governance by promoting better implementation of policies and practices, while validating their compliance with regulatory constraints. Thanks to this partnership, Conseil RSE will be able to provide Ivorian companies with adapted support and advisory solutions in their process of structuring and upgrading their CSR systems, prior to the ESG 1000 third-party evaluation process. By being part of this dynamic, Conseil RSE reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its position in the Ivorian market and developing its services to address the challenges of sustainable growth. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the firm's strategic vision. As for companies and organizations, ESG 1000 certification serves as a validation, enhancement, and reinforcement tool for their non-financial commitments. It also helps mitigate foreseeable risks associated with their activities, ensuring a genuine and effective commitment. Catherine CISSE-DIOP - Executive Vice President, Conseil RSE: "We are convinced that the ESG 1000 certification, which is based on a comprehensive approach to performance, aligning both economic performance with non-financial governance objectives, provides a robust framework to combine business model competitiveness with non-financial imperatives, contributing to a model of shared value creation. In a rapidly changing regulatory environment, ESG 1000® certification stands as a particularly well-suited response to current challenges. We are proud to be able to support Ivorian organizations, helping them to carry out the required diligence for the certification process with confidence." Cristian Mocanu - Secretary General COFICERT: "With nearly 20 years of experience in certification and standardization activities, we fully recognize the added value of strategic partnerships with specialized consulting firms. Since we cannot be both judge and interested party, the technical support offered by Conseil RSE before our evaluations will allow us to intervene more objectively afterward. In a context where stakeholders' expectations are evolving, this support allows companies to structure, in a sustainable manner, their non-financial practices, while relying on concrete means and tools." Christian Levesque, President of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee at the IGSF: "We welcome with interest the decision taken to integrate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support services provided to companies and institutions by Conseil RSE. Thanks to its sector-specific approach, the standard provides an accurate and comprehensive picture of the quality of a company's non financial governance system. My career and long experience as Chair of the committee of several ISO standards on behalf of the Canadian government, allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and communication tool, certification can provide companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening their credibility and improving their policies; in this case in terms of social responsibility. » About ESG 1000: The ESG 1000, for Environment, Social, Governance - Index 1000, is the international certification standard for non-financial governance systems, previously referred to as "CSR management systems". The ESG 1000 sets the guidelines that can be used by an entity to structure and improve its social, ethical, environmental, and governance practices with the aim of fostering sustainable development. The ESG 1000 international standard is a certification standard applicable to all companies and organizations, regardless of their business sector. Certification under the ESG 1000® standard aims to ensure that the management system promotes the widespread adoption of best practices in non-financial governance. The standard allows entities to measure their non-financial performance, evaluate the consistency between their stated objectives and observed behaviors, and place these results into perspective with regard to their economic performance. The standard is regulated and distributed by the IGSF. CONTACT Conseil RSE CI, Press contact, Joël N'GUESSAN, office@conseilrse.ci, +225-0171712258 COFICERT, Press contact: presse@coficert.org, +33 (0)1.78.91.06.00 AELIUM - Financial communication: Solène KENNIS: skennis@aelium.fr, +33 (0)1.75.77.54.68

