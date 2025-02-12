JinkoSolar has filed a lawsuit in Texas against Waaree Energies and its US subsidiary for the alleged infringement of one of its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents, marking another move in its aggressive patent defense strategy. JinkoSolar, through its subsidiaries Shanghai Jinko Green Energy Enterprise Management Co. , Ltd. and Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co. , Ltd. , has sued Indian solar company Waaree Energies and its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleging infringement of its n-type TOPCon patent, US11,824,136B2. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...