



















HONG KONG, Feb 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Papabo, a leading one-stop home improvement platform in the local market, announced its collaboration with Taobao China Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as "Taobao Hong Kong") to launch Taobao's first furniture and lifestyle super store in Hong Kong, officially named "PapaHome Partnered with Taobao." The store is situated on the 2nd floor of China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, owned by Sino Group, and will officially open on February 22, 2025. This store adopts a brand-new online-merge-offline (OMO) operating model to provide local consumers with an unprecedented new shopping experience.Mr. CK Chan (left), Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World, and Mr. Andy Wong (right), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, officially announce at the press conference that "PapaHome Partnered with Taobao," situated on the 2nd floor of China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, will officially open on February 22.PapaHome Partnered with Taobao covers an area of more than 25,000 square feet and officially opens on February 22Covering an area of more than 25,000 square feet, PapaHome features over 10,000 products curated from more than 100 high-quality Taobao merchants, ranging from living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture to whole house custom furniture and various decoration materials. The products displayed in the store specifically cater to the tastes of Hong Kong consumers and the needs of Hong Kong families, focusing on high quality, great value and exquisite design.PapaHome also provides personalized shopping assistance. Consumers can first experience the products in person in the store, then scan the QR code on the product to obtain detailed product information and exclusive discounts on Taobao; after selecting their desired items, they can easily complete purchases directly on the Taobao shopping platform. This brand-new OMO operating model in the Hong Kong furniture market combines the immersive experience of browsing in physical stores with the convenience of online shopping. Compared to a purely online purchasing model, it allows consumers to enjoy a more comprehensive, higher-quality and more personalized one-stop shopping experience.PapaHome Partnered with Taobao, located in China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, covers an area of over 25,000 square feet and will officially open on February 22, 2025.In addition, PapaHome Partnered with Taobao will use technologies such as AI/AR to facilitate consumers to choose suitable products and provide a seamless shopping experience.The store features carefully selected reputable merchants, including well-known Chinese listed companies such as GoldenHome Living (603180.SH), Guangzhou Holike Creative Home (603898.SH), Guangdong Dongpeng Holdings (003012.SZ) and Monalisa Group (002918.SZ), as well as innovative brands like Ziinlife Designs, modern European furniture store SHUZHI Design, office furniture brand Sunon, independent designer brand Rino Art, and original Taobao furniture brand Half House. These renowned merchants and designer brands will showcase their unique, high-quality furniture designs, home decorations, and renovation materials to Hong Kong consumers for the first time.Creating a new future for Hong Kong's retail industry - The first phase is expected to create more than 100 jobs in Hong KongMr. Andy Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, stated: "PapaHome is designed to serve Hong Kong consumers and meet the local market's needs. We aim to combine the advantages of online sales and offline retail, providing an easier purchasing channel for Hong Kong citizens interested in Taobao products. This store is not just a retail space, it is a carefully curated shopping experience that offers exceptional products and services while serving as the best platform for merchants to enter the Hong Kong market. Our merchants include not only well-known mainland brands but also prominent Hong Kong institutions, such as Towngas and Bank of China (Hong Kong). We have already created nearly 100 jobs for young people in Hong Kong during the initial phase of operation. Additionally, we will collaborate with our merchants to provide internships for young people aspiring to enter the industry."Mr. Andy Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHomeMr. CK Chan, Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World, commented: "In recent years, large furniture has become one of the best-selling product categories on Taobao Hong Kong. This trend indicates that local consumers are increasingly eager to explore diverse product choices online to meet their personalized needs. The debut of PapaHome will make it easier for Hong Kong consumers to find suitable products among Taobao's vast selections. Papabo has extensive experience serving Hong Kong Taobao users, and we are excited to collaborate with a local company that possesses profound expertise in home improvement. This partnership will create a space where consumers can experience Taobao furniture in person and enjoy one-stop service. We believe that this initiative will enhance the user experience of Taobao Hong Kong and help more consumers easily build their dream homes."Mr. CK Chan, Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall WorldMs. Bella P.L. Chhoa, Director of Sino Group Asset Management, expressed: "We are delighted that the first PapaHome is located in China Hong Kong City, a property of ours in Tsim Sha Tsui. Its innovative operating model and focus on customer shopping experience align perfectly with our values. The arrival of PapaHome will make China Hong Kong City a focal point in the city and inject new momentum into the local retail industry. We will launch a series of promotional activities to provide customers with an innovative and interactive shopping experience."New OMO Model Optimizes Shopping ExperiencePapaHome's innovative retail concept brings new vitality to the local furniture retail industry. A special seminar was held on the same day of the press conference, moderated by Mr. Ivan Chu, advisor of PapaHome and former CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways as well as former Chairman of Swire (China). Participating guests included Mr. Patrick Yeung, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Miss Hong Kong and Actor Miss Grace Chan, Mr. Benjamin Quinlan, CEO of Quinlan & Associates, member of the Board of Directors of the Australia Chamber of Commerce and Co-Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee, and Ms. Bella P.L. Chhoa, Director of Sino Group Asset Management. The guests provided valuable insights into the prospects and development of Hong Kong's retail industry, highlighting how the OMO model can optimize the shopping experience and meet diverse consumer needs.Mr. Andy Wong (center), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PapaHome, and Mr. CK Chan (third from the left), Head of Hong Kong and Macao, Taobao Tmall World, are pictured alongside guests of the seminar, including Mr. Ivan Chu (first from the left), advisor of PapaHome and former CEO of Cathay Pacific Airways as well as former Chairman of Swire (China), Mr. Patrick Yeung (second from the left), CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Miss Hong Kong and Actor Miss Grace Chan (third from the right), Mr. Benjamin Quinlan (second from the right), CEO of Quinlan & Associates, member of the Board of Directors of the Australia Chamber of Commerce and Co-Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee, and Ms. Bella P.L. Chhoa (first from the right), Director of Sino Group Asset Management.About PapaHome Furniture & Lifestyle Super Store"PapaHome Partnered with Taobao" is a furniture and household goods super store launched by Papabo in partnership with Taobao China Hong Kong. Located in China Hong Kong City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, it will officially open on February 22, 2025, operating under an online-merge-offline (OMO) model. Customers can experience products in store, scan QR codes for more product information, learn about exclusive discounts, and purchase items online. The store facilitates access to over 10,000 carefully selected products from more than 100 high-quality Taobao merchants, aiming to meet the tastes of Hong Kong consumers and the needs of local families while ensuring the three major conditions of high quality, great value and exquisite design.