Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
12 February 2025
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
