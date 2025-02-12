Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

12 February 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/ .

