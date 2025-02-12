Cascale and Worldly Release Policy Deep Dive on IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards

New Report "Building a Global Baseline: The Role of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards" Offers Actionable Insights for Global Sustainability Reporting

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Cascale, a global nonprofit alliance representing over 300 organizations across the consumer goods industry, and Worldly, the leading sustainability data insights platform, released their latest policy deep dive, "Building a Global Baseline: The Role of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards." This comprehensive paper examines the evolving global framework for sustainability disclosures. It focuses on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and offers practical guidance for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers seeking to navigate the complexities of investor-focused sustainability reporting.

The adoption of International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards is critical as it fosters global alignment in sustainability reporting, reducing the need for companies to contend with a patchwork of national regulations. Adoption is gaining momentum in key regions, with 474 companies in Asia-Oceania and 296 in Europe already referencing ISSB standards. By March 2024, 1,151 companies had integrated ISSB disclosures, marking the beginning of a global shift toward standardized reporting that enhances market comparability and meets investors' growing demand for consistent, reliable data.

"Standardization in sustainability reporting is critical for the textiles and wider consumer goods industry," said Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, director, policy and public affairs at Cascale. "Our new deep dive demystifies IFRS S1 and S2 and demonstrates how these standards are setting a global benchmark for transparency and accountability. Developed in collaboration with Worldly, this report is designed to empower Cascale members and Higg Index users to align their reporting practices with emerging regulatory requirements and investor expectations."

"Businesses that adopt International Financial Reporting Standards gain a clear financial picture, helping them uncover hidden risks in their supply chains and strengthen resilience in today's dynamic markets. By aligning sustainability reporting with these standards, companies will enhance transparency and cross-company comparability for their stakeholders, enable smarter decision-making, and align with global emerging regulations," said JR Siegel, vice president, sustainability at Worldly.

By offering actionable insights and highlighting the strategic advantages of global alignment in sustainability reporting, this deep dive underscores its critical importance for the entire consumer goods sector. In an era where sustainability reporting is evolving from a voluntary best practice to a mandatory business imperative, this resource empowers industry stakeholders to innovate, differentiate, and lead the transition toward a more transparent, ethical, and sustainable global economy.

This deep dive is part of a broader collaboration between Cascale and Worldly to empower Cascale members, Worldly customers, and value chain partners as they navigate fast-changing regulatory landscapes. Through these policy deep dives, Cascale and Worldly deliver expert insights on key sustainability and reporting legislation while their tailored solutions-especially Cascale's Higg Index (exclusively available on Worldly)-enable companies to track, analyze, and report critical data. As voluntary guidelines shift toward mandatory reporting, this partnership helps organizations not only achieve compliance but also unlock opportunities for innovation and leadership in driving industry-wide transformation.

Download the Full Report Today

To support companies in navigating the complexities of investor-focused sustainability reporting, Cascale and Worldly have made the full policy deep dive available for download.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT WORLDLY

Worldly is the leading sustainability data insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys, and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations, and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry, and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies, including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index - developed and owned by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale - Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements, and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

