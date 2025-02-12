Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (the "Company" or "Rain") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on January 29, 2025 detailing the commissioning and successful wet test of the ACCELi Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") pilot plant, an agreement has been entered into between Avonlea Lithium Corporation ("ALC") and Kendra II ("Kendra"), a produced brine logistics company based in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania (the "Agreement"). The Company has the option to earn a 100% interest in ALC.

The Agreement provides ALC the opportunity to demonstrate its proprietary DLE technology in the field following a series of successful bench tests at their base in Calgary. The plant will be located at Kendra's Springville brine transfer site and represents a pre-commercial trial of the ACCELi lithium extraction technology. It is expected that the plant will be in operation in Pennsylvania by late March/early April 2025 and that it will be processing brine drawn from the Marcellus Shale formation.

Benjamin Hill, Rain's CEO commented, "We are excited to see the ACCELi technology deployed to the field thereby marking the next step towards commercializing this exciting DLE technology. We are thrilled to be working with Kendra and thank them for allowing ALC to run this field test at their facility. We look forward to establishing Rain and the ACCELi technology as the pre-eminent low cost, commercial DLE company."

It is envisaged that ALC will run the pilot test for 21 days running approximately 20,000 liters of brine per day based on a 12-hour day. As part of the Agreement, Kendra has a first right of refusal to serve as the exclusive service provider for all lithium projects using the ACCELi technology within Pennsylvania for a term of three (3) years.

About Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale

Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale is attracting global attention due to the presence of high concentrations of lithium in wastewater from natural gas production. This geological formation is composed of sedimentary rock found in the Appalachian Basin of eastern North America at a depth ranging from about 1,000 to 8,000 feet.

According to a study from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory, this formation could represent enough lithium-rich wastewater to meet up to 40-percent of the United State's current domestic lithium consumption.

About Us

Rain City is an integrated lithium technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium from brine.

Benjamin Hill David Shaw Chief Executive Officer

Chairperson

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that proposed operations will be successful or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

