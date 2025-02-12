Signifier Medical Technologies Limited ("Signifier"), a global leader in medical technology for sleep-disordered breathing, announced today that eXciteOSA,its non-invasive daytime therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is now covered under Georgia Medicaid policy 1320. This milestone not only expands access to innovative care for over 1.5 million Georgians enrolled in Medicaid but also addresses the significant economic challenges posed by untreated sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea affects nearly 54 million Americans, contributing to severe health complications like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Untreated OSA also imposes a staggering financial toll on the economy, with sleep disorders costing the U.S. an estimated $94.9 billion annually, according to a 2021 study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. For Georgia, this means rising healthcare expenses, lost productivity, and safety risks in critical industries like logistics and manufacturing.

"This decision underscores the critical importance of providing accessible, effective solutions for Georgians living with obstructive sleep apnea," said Akhil Tripathi, Director and Founder of Signifier. "By including eXciteOSA in Medicaid coverage, Georgia is not only prioritizing patient outcomes but addressing a broader economic challenge by reducing the long-term costs associated with untreated or unmanaged sleep apnea."

Unlike traditional treatments like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which are often intrusive and lead to lower adherence rates, eXciteOSA provides a user-friendly alternative. The daytime therapy strengthens airway muscles in just 20 minutes per day, with adherence rates exceeding 80%. For Medicaid recipients, this offers a practical and effective path to better health while reducing the systemic costs associated with untreated OSA.

Physicians are also seeing the daytime therapy's transformative impact. "As someone who has prescribed eXciteOSA, I've witnessed its effects firsthand," said Dr. Hitendra Patel, a Georgia-based sleep specialist. "Many of my patients, including those who couldn't tolerate CPAP machines, report significant improvements in sleep quality, energy levels, and overall well-being. With Medicaid coverage, even more individuals can now benefit from this life-changing therapy."

Georgia's Medicaid expansion reflects the state's broader commitment to reducing healthcare disparities and improving economic outcomes. By introducing innovative treatments that enhance adherence and health outcomes, Georgia is demonstrating how targeted policies can deliver long-term benefits for both individuals and the economy.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier is a pioneer in addressing the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative and non-invasive solutions to help people breathe normally and naturally all night without needing to use a wearable medical device or a surgical implant. Founded in 2015, Signifier is at the forefront of sleep therapy, with a mission to develop therapies to improve population health, increase the quality of patients' healthcare experience, and generate healthcare savings. Signifier's headquarters are in London (UK).

About eXciteOSA

eXciteOSA is a revolutionary daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing. Clinically proven to target a common root cause of OSA, eXciteOSA uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to "exercise" the upper airway muscles, working the intrinsic and extrinsic tongue muscles to improve endurance and prevent airway collapse during sleep. Unlike other devices that are used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first commercially available device used while awake.

Signifier is dedicated to engaging with the sleep research community to produce high-quality evidence from rigorous clinical trials.

To learn more about eXciteOSA, please visit www.signifiermedical.com or www.exciteosa.com.

