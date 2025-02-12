Körber Supply Chain Software, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR, and a global leader in adaptable supply chain execution solutions, has joined Zero100, a membership-based intelligence company connecting, informing, and inspiring the world's supply chain leaders to accelerate progress on digital supply chain transformation.

As Körber Supply Chain Software transitions to its new brand Infios this collaboration will accelerate Infios's artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability initiatives, driving forward its commitment to providing adaptable supply chain execution solutions that evolve with customer needs, and helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

As a member of the community, Infios will leverage Zero100's expertise to integrate innovative sustainability practices and digital tools into its adaptable solutions. By harnessing advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics and providing businesses with the right level of flexibility and control to evolve and adapt solutions to their needs, Infios can help its customers optimize their entire supply chain ecosystem and create a more optimistic outlook.

We are excited to partner with Zero100 to execute on our vision and our commitment to relentlessly make supply chains better," said Ed Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer at Infios. "By growing with our customers, delivering adaptable solutions, thinking ahead, and purposefully innovating, we are equipping businesses with the tools to optimize operations, enhance resilience, and drive measurable sustainability impact. Together, we are shaping the future of smarter, more efficient, and more responsible supply chains."

Infios's comprehensive suite of solutions, including order management, warehousing and fulfillment, and transportation management, will be enhanced through access to Zero100's data-driven research insights and advisory.

About Körber Supply Chain Software/Infios

Infios is a global leader in supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better-every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Born from the industry's best, Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of Körber AG, a leading international technology group, and KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management, capital markets, and insurance solutions.

Körber Supply Chain Software is becoming Infios to focus on relentlessly making supply chains better. Learn more at https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en/infios

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211544289/en/

Contacts:

Kathleen Fischer

Director, Corporate Communications

Körber Supply Chain Software/Infios

Kathleen.fischer@koerber-supplychain.com

330.289.3342