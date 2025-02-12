Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2025 16:14 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Michaels Organization: Media Alert: Health Care Workforce Housing: Strategies and Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

February 25 Webinar to Address Housing Challenges Impacting Health Care Workforce

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / WHAT:
As workforce housing shortages continue to affect recruitment, retention, and employee well-being, health care organizations are increasingly taking action to address housing challenges. This timely webinar, Health Care Workforce Housing: Strategies and Solutions, will explore the critical intersection of health care and housing and offer actionable solutions for industry leaders.

Healthcare Webinar banner

Healthcare Webinar banner
Michaels EVP of Development Milt Pratt will Join Hall, Renner Attorney Danielle M. Bergner to discuss affordable housing for Healthcare Workers

Hall Render attorney Danielle Bergner will discuss innovative strategies and legal considerations, while Milton Pratt, Executive Vice President of Development for The Michaels Organization, will share real-world examples of workforce housing solutions developed in partnership with health care systems.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

  • Health care human resource officers

  • Policy-level executives

  • Real estate and facilities leaders

  • Social and community investment leaders

WHEN:
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 1:00 PM ET

WHY ATTEND:

  • Gain insight into how housing challenges impact the health care workforce

  • Learn about successful workforce housing models implemented by health care systems

  • Discover strategies for improving housing access and affordability for employees

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Interviews with speakers on the intersection of health care and workforce housing

  • Coverage of innovative housing solutions for health care employees

  • Follow-up discussions on industry trends and policy implications

REGISTRATION & MORE INFORMATION:
Registration link: https://hallrender.zoom.us/webinar/register/9217375577633/WN_R649JSR0TWabYBJQsO_K7A

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Alexandra Tursi
alex@weareguru.com
802.777.6737

###

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About Hall, Renner, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C. focuses its practice on health law and is a national health care-focused law firm. With more than 55 years of experience in the health law business, Hall Render is dedicated to advancing the vision of our clients across the country through our collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to client matters. Clients include large and small business entities from a wide variety of industries, nonprofit organizations, private individuals and major health care providers.

Contact Information

Laura Zaner
Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing
lzaner@tmo.com
856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

.

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization



