Transoft Solutions Inc.: Transoft Solutions Launches TORUS 2025

Engineers can now design roundabouts with enhanced safety and efficiency, thanks to the new TORUS 2025 release from Transoft Solutions, a leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software. This latest version of Transoft's roundabout design and analysis software introduces user-friendly features and refined tools aimed at creating safer roundabout designs that are more inclusive of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

TORUS 2025 new features

Updates include enhanced crosswalk configurations as well as marking and signage tools

"With TORUS 2025, we're delivering a solution that elevates roundabout design capabilities, making it easier for engineers to incorporate the latest design guidelines while simplifying their workflows," said Steven Chan, Vice President of Civil & Transportation at Transoft Solutions. "This release brings together the essential elements of roundabout design such as crosswalk treatments and pavement markings, empowering engineers to deliver safe, compliant designs efficiently, streamlining their workflows."

Key Enhancements of TORUS 2025

Updated Guidance and Information: Including updates from the latest NCHRP Research Report 1043: Guide for Roundabouts.

Enhanced Crosswalk and Sidewalk Configurations: Updated UI that supports intuitive click-and-drag functionality to add crosswalks and adjust sidewalk widths.

Roundabout Footprint Hatch Tool: Improves the clarity and visual presentation of the roundabout design footprint area for better stakeholder communication.

Built-in Basic Pavement Marking Tools (Exclusively Accessible for Active GuideSIGN Plus/SIGMA Subscribers): Easily add essential road markings-like yield lines and lane-use arrows-directly to your designs. (GuideSIGN Plus/SIGMA subscription required in order to access this tool.)

Seamless Integration with GuideSIGN Plus/SIGMA: Access advanced pavement marking and signage tools for comprehensive traffic planning. (GuideSIGN Plus/SIGMA subscription required.)

Updated Platform Compatibility: Compatible with the latest versions of major CAD platforms, including Autodesk® AutoCAD® and Bentley® MicroStation® and more.

Supporting the Design Journey from Concept to Completion

With TORUS 2025, Transoft Solutions has expanded the possibilities of roundabout design by offering engineers a single, streamlined environment to take projects from early concepts through to final design. This release reinforces Transoft's dedication to enhancing design workflows while upholding high standards in safety and compliance.

To learn more about TORUS 2025, visit the product page on the Transoft Solutions website.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modelling, and design solutions is used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Spain, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com

