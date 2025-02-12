US Investors Look to aOK, the Social Network Enabling Business Growth with a Direct Line to Real People

Tuesday, 11 February, aOK , an invite-only messaging channel, is drawing significant attention from US investors as the secure messaging app market is set to grow by billions.

According to recent reports , the global secure messaging app market was valued at $24.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $64.1 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for secure messaging channels following the increasing adoption of mobile devices. As the consumer demand for secure communication channels grows, investors have identified an opportunity to invest in platforms that prioritize user privacy and security.

aOK, which is set to launch soon, features capabilities that are a robust step forward in tackling issues surrounding malicious online communication, built on secure and private infrastructure. Combining reputable and assured identity verification abilities creates a safer online space and alleviates the risks posed by scams, fake accounts, and bots.

By verifying identities, aOK empowers users to communicate safely, protecting their privacy while fostering genuine connections. For businesses, aOK holds growth opportunities by providing them with a direct line to verified users, solving the problem of escalating costs associated with advertising to fake profiles on social media, personalization, and customer acquisition.

The crowded online advertising market, coupled with stringent privacy laws like CAN-SPAM and GDPR, has made it challenging for businesses to reach and retain customers. The rise of fake accounts, bot accounts, and outdated contact information further exacerbates these issues and leads to not only wasted resources but also reputational risks.

Negative comments and fake news spread by bots and fake profiles can lead to loss of consumer trust, decreased sales, and heightened costs. Netacea's 2024 research reveals that businesses incur an average annual cost of $85.6 million due to bot attacks, accounting for 4.3% of their online revenue. aOK offers a unique solution to these issues by enabling every user to undergo digital identity verification during onboarding. aOK's technology is also privacy assured and guarantees that all data is secure and private, with no monitoring or selling of user data.

aOK's features help businesses achieve growth and streamline marketing efforts while contributing to an inviting opportunity for investors as the secure messaging app market expands.

About aOK

aOK is an invite-only messaging channel with verified identity at its core. The identity of every user is verified using an ID card or passport, which makes it a safe space for users to communicate with friends, family, and other contacts with the assurance that they are who they claim to be. Users can verify the identity of anyone who invites them to connect on aOK, so they never have to interact with strangers. This reduces the risks surrounding scams, fake accounts, and bots. aOK can also help businesses achieve growth by directly connecting them with real people only.

aOK uses strong end-to-end encryption that gives users complete control over their data and keeps communication completely private. Built on privacy-first infrastructure, aOK cannot monitor any communication between its users and does not store any personally identifying information on its servers. aOK does not track users and prides itself on never selling user data.

David Morgan, Founder of aOK, said:"

We have created a people-first social channel to solve the problems created by anonymity online. aOK ensures that we can connect in confidence to genuine, identified people in a world away from fakes, scammers, imposters, and bots.

Widespread data privacy and security concerns have led to increased consumer demand for secure messaging apps. aOK uses a device's built-in biometrics and globally recognized Identity Verification to enable users and prove that they're human without ever sharing their data.

Verified Users only see messages from users they have connected with and approved.

Additionally, there are enormous opportunities for organizations and businesses to connect with real customers and leverage the benefits of loyalty and direct-to-real consumer marketing.

As the market requirement for secure messaging apps increases, aOK provides investors, businesses, and consumers with a robust step forward in embracing reputable, secure, identity verification technology to create a safe, trusted space online space to message."

To find out more about aOK, visit: https://www.aokapp.com/

