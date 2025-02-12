EVEXIAS Health Solutions: Puerto Rico Leads Latin America With Launch of "Caos Hormonal," the First Spanish Edition of Dr. Terri DeNeui's Groundbreaking Book

This landmark Spanish edition brings EVEXIAS Health Solutions founder's passion for hormone health education international, as her renowned book launches in Puerto Rico

Dr. Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, founder of EVEXIAS Health Solutions, recently launched the Spanish edition of her acclaimed book, "Hormone Havoc," titled "Caos Hormonal" in Spanish, in Puerto Rico. This marks the first Spanish edition of Dr. DeNeui's comprehensive guide to hormone health, making this vital and empowering knowledge now accessible to a wider audience.

Dr. Terri DeNeui

Dr. Terri DeNeui with Spanish version of "Hormone Havoc"

"Caos Hormonal" addresses the complexities of hormonal imbalances and offers practical, evidence-based strategies for achieving optimal wellness. The book dispels common myths surrounding hormone therapy, like the idea of "one-size-fits-all" treatments and the belief that hormone therapy exists exclusively for women. It emphasizes a more proactive approach to health, empowering readers to understand and manage their hormone health at any age.

When asked "Why Puerto Rico for this launch?" Dr. DeNeui enthusiastically shared, "The practitioners in Puerto Rico are incredible." She added, "They have a contagious passion for health and wellness, and when I decided to translate my book into Spanish, I couldn't think of a better place to launch this new edition than right here in Puerto Rico."

Dr. DeNeui's "Hormone Havoc" evolved from a personal memoir into a powerful resource for improved hormone health. Sharing her journey, from patient encounters to the development of the EvexiPEL Method, this book provides insights and knowledge to guide hormone health initiatives within the medical community.

"Hormone Havoc" is available for purchase on Amazon.com and the Spanish version, "Caos Hormonal" will be available soon. For more details, please visit HormoneHavoc.com and follow her on social media: @drterrideneui or tune into her podcast, The Dr. Terri Show, to stay updated on all upcoming events.

# # #

About Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC

Dr. Terri DeNeui is a nationally recognized expert in hormone health with nearly 20 years of experience. She is the founder of EVEXIAS Health Solutions and the creator of the EvexiPEL Method of hormone replacement therapy. Dr. DeNeui is passionate about empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to optimize their well-being. Her book, "Hormone Havoc," is the essential guide for patients and practitioners seeking to understand hormone health and achieve true hormone optimization, and truly know why ignoring our hormones has been a detriment to health and quality of life. Dr. DeNeui holds advanced certifications in Hormone Replacement Therapy, Preventive Wellness Medicine, and Functional Medicine. Dr. DeNeui earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas, and achieved both her master's and doctorate degrees in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

About EVEXIAS Health Solutions

EVEXIAS Health Solutions is a leader in advancing preventive care. Equipping practitioners with the knowledge and resources to identify and address the root causes of disease, optimize patient health, and promote well-being. EVEXIAS Health Solutions programs combine advanced education, innovative therapies, and strategic business support to transform healthcare delivery.

Contact Information

Sloane Fleming

media@evexias.com

817-618-5738





SOURCE: EVEXIAS Health Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire