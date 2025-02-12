The Recipient Copy Deadline for 1099-B, 1099-S, and 1099-MISC is Approaching Fast: TaxBandits Makes Distribution Easy

Businesses must meet the February 18, 2025 deadline to furnish recipient copies of Forms 1099-B, 1099-S, and 1099-MISC (Boxes 8 and 10)

While January 31st was a key deadline for filing Forms 1099-NEC, W-2, and other 1099 tax forms, many businesses need to prepare for another essential tax deadline-February 18, 2025.

This date marks the deadline for furnishing recipient copies of Forms 1099-B , 1099-S , and 1099-MISC (for amounts reported in Boxes 8 and/or 10). Failing to meet this deadline can result in IRS penalties, making it essential for businesses to stay on track with their tax reporting obligations.

Forms Due by Feb 18, 2025

The February 18, 2025 deadline applies to the distribution of recipient copies for the following forms. Each form carries specific reporting requirements that businesses must adhere to in order to maintain compliance with IRS regulations.

Form 1099-B

Form 1099-B is an information return used to report broker or barter exchange transactions, including proceeds from securities transactions, stock sales, and other financial exchanges.

Form 1099-S

Form 1099-S is an information return used to report the exchange or sale of real estate property. The recipient copies must be furnished by February 18 to ensure sellers receive the necessary documentation for reporting capital gains or losses on their tax returns.

Form 1099-MISC

While Form 1099-MISC is commonly used for reporting various payments, only amounts reported in Box 8 and Box 10 are subject to the February 18 deadline for recipient copy distribution.

Box 8: Substitute payments in lieu of dividends or interest

Box 10: Gross proceeds paid to an attorney

State Filing Deadlines

In addition to the federal deadline, certain states also have tax reporting deadlines. New Jersey and Iowa require filing Forms W-2 and 1099 by February 18, 2025.

TaxBandits: A One Stop Solution to Meet the Deadline

For businesses navigating complex tax reporting requirements, TaxBandits remains a trusted partner in ensuring accuracy and compliance.

TaxBandits provides a comprehensive e-filing and recipient copy distribution solution, enabling businesses of all sizes to meet their tax reporting deadlines efficiently. In addition to affordable pricing, they offer unique, time-saving features. Here are some of the exclusive features offered by TaxBandits:

Seamless E-filing Solution

TaxBandits supports e-filing for a wide range of tax forms, including 1099, W-2 , the 94x Series , and ACA 1095 . The platform helps ensure accuracy with TIN Matching , USPS address validation, and IRIS Business Rule validations for 1099 forms.

Efficient Recipient Copy Distribution

TaxBandits simplifies the distribution of recipient copies through secure online access , allowing recipients to retrieve their tax forms electronically. For those who prefer physical copies, Postal Mailing service is available. Businesses can even offer both options to accommodate different recipient preferences while ensuring timely delivery.

Flexible Data Import Options and Integrations

TaxBandits streamlines the e-filing process by supporting manual entry, bulk upload, and seamless integrations with leading accounting softwares, including QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, and Zoho Books. In addition, TaxBandits serves as a trusted 1099 e-file partner of Sage Intacct, enabling simple data transfer.

Advanced Security

As a SOC 2-certified company, TaxBandits prioritizes data security by implementing industry-standard encryption, access controls, and compliance safeguards to protect sensitive business and taxpayer information.

World-Class Customer Support With AI-Powered Assistance

TaxBandits offers outstanding customer support via phone, email, and live chat. Also, clients can leverage BanditAI, a powerful AI chatbot designed to provide real-time assistance.

Get started today with TaxBandits by creating a free account at TaxBandits.com .

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider for 1099 Form, Form W2, Form 940, Form 941, 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9. We serve businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

For high-volume filers and software providers, the TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms and BOI reporting. Use the developer filing 1099 API to request W-9 and automate the filing efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade. The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager at Caleb@SPANEnterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire