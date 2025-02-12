Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - The Welcome's leading South Korean companies WORLD HOME DOCTOR, US&K, DLogix, and COBOTSYSTEM proudly announce their participation in CES 2025 in Las Vegas, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in sustainability, health, smart services, sensor technology, and mobility assistance. With a focus on innovation, these companies are unveiling new product developments and strategic international expansions that will shape the future of their respective industries.

WORLD HOME DOCTOR Announces Global Expansion of Dr. Friend Sleep Technology

WORLD HOME DOCTOR introduces Dr. Friend, a pioneering product line merging advanced grounding technology with natural bedding materials. This revolutionary innovation enhances sleep quality by restoring the body's electronic balance, reducing dependency on medications. Expanding globally, the company has recently launched new warehouses in Los Angeles and Australia, strengthening its international presence.

Dr. Kim Jiyoun, CEO of WORLD HOME DOCTOR, stated:

"Dr. Friend is poised to make restorative sleep accessible and safe for everyone. Our recent expansions will ensure that customers worldwide benefit from this transformative technology."

Anyang Pavilion Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation at CES Las Vegas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11274/240387_anyang_pavilion_photo3.jpg

US&K Unveils AIS Cube: AI-Powered Audio Sensory Breakthrough

US&K, a leader in artificial intelligence technology, introduces AIS Cube, a state-of-the-art AI-powered device that revolutionizes audio sensory experiences. The device accurately detects and pinpoints sound origins, distances, and characteristics in real-time, displaying results on smartphones and PCs with an integrated vibration alert for accessibility.

To meet increasing demand, US&K has partnered with a manufacturing facility in Union City, California, where AIS Cube will undergo final assembly, ensuring top-quality production for the U.S. market.

Dr. Young E. Kim, CEO of US&K, stated:

"AIS Cube is a game-changer in AI-driven sensor technology, offering unparalleled accuracy and adaptability across multiple industries, including robotics and mobility solutions."

DLogix Introduces Emotion-Driven Audio Technology for Enhanced Viewer Experience

DLogix unveils a groundbreaking audio technology that dynamically adjusts sound output based on emotional cues in visual content. By analyzing facial expressions, objects, brightness, and sound, this innovation creates a more immersive and inclusive viewing experience for global audiences.

Sung-kee Park, CEO of DLogix, remarked:

"Our cutting-edge technology enhances content engagement by bridging the gap between emotion and sound, setting a new standard for audiovisual experiences."

Korean Tech on Display: Anyang Pavilion's Presence at CES

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11274/240387_anyang_pavilion_photo2.jpg

COBOTSYSTEM Expands Miracle Wheel Mobility Innovation into International Markets

COBOTSYSTEM introduces the Miracle Wheel, a revolutionary mobility solution designed to help wheelchair users navigate obstacles effortlessly. Utilizing a unique cyclonic curve design, the Miracle Wheel provides seamless movement across diverse terrains without the need for advanced control technology.

In a major milestone, COBOTSYSTEM is expanding into international markets, collaborating with Japanese retailers to integrate the Miracle Wheel into grocery carts and exploring U.S. export opportunities in the healthcare industry. Notably, the Miracle Wheel has received two CES 2025 Innovation Awards in the wheelchair and mobile robot categories.

A COBOTSYSTEM spokesperson stated:

"The Miracle Wheel is more than a mobility aid-it's a transformative solution that empowers individuals with enhanced mobility. Our international expansion will bring this life-changing innovation to users worldwide."

About Anyang Companies at CES 2025

These South Korean innovators continue to push technological boundaries, focusing on sustainability, health, smart services, sensor technology, and mobility assistance. By integrating cutting-edge advancements with practical applications, they are shaping the future of global industries.

For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240387

SOURCE: Awareness Marketing Management DWC LLC