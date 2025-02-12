New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - SMC Data, a leader in Integrated Supply Chain Management Software, unveils new insights on the growing importance of personal relationships in the evolving ERP software landscape. While technological advancements continue to reshape industries, SMC Data emphasizes that trust, collaboration, and strong client relationships are essential to maximizing the effectiveness of ERP solutions.



Cloud Awards 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11369/240419_e1b8ed9744084a6e_001full.jpg

With decades of experience serving manufacturing, distribution, and food industries, SMC Data highlights how personalized support and long-term partnerships enable businesses to navigate supply chain challenges with greater agility and confidence. By prioritizing relationships alongside cutting-edge software, the company ensures its clients achieve both operational efficiency and long-term success.

SMC Data's software solutions are designed to enhance inventory management, streamline operations, and improve cash flow for industries ranging from manufacturing, distribution, and food. However, the company believes that the success of these technological advancements is deeply rooted in the strength of personal connections between clients and service providers.

"In today's fast-paced world, maintaining strong personal relationships is more important than ever," says Dani Kaplan, CEO of SMC Data. "While our software offers unparalleled efficiency and accuracy, it is the trust and understanding we build with our clients that truly sets us apart." This philosophy is deeply rooted in Kaplan's business approach, as he often remarks, "In the 80s and 90s I conducted business $50 million on a handshake," highlighting the significance he places on trust and personal interactions in business dealings.

SMC Data's commitment to fostering these relationships is evident in their approach to customer service and support. By providing original software code that can be modified and supported, and offering unlimited user licenses, SMC Data ensures that their clients have the flexibility and resources they need to succeed.

The company's partnership with VAI Enterprise Resource Planning software spans more than 25 years, exemplifying their dedication to building lasting relationships. This collaboration has enabled SMC Data System to consistently deliver innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of their clients. The strength of this partnership is further validated by VAI's recent industry recognition, including SelectHub naming VAI's Warehouse Management System (WMS) solution "Best in Class for Warehouse Management." Additionally, VAI has received the 2024 Stratus Business Intelligence Stratus Award for their innovative use of cloud technologies and has been honored in the 2024/25 Cloud Awards program in the Best Cloud ERP Solution category.

As supply chains face unprecedented challenges, SMC Data emphasizes the importance of collaboration and communication. By working closely with clients, the company is able to anticipate and address potential disruptions, ensuring that inventory shortages and manufacturing disruptions are minimized.

SMC Data's holistic approach to ERP software not only enhances operational efficiency but also strengthens the bonds between businesses and their partners. In a world where digital interactions are becoming the norm, SMC Data remains committed to nurturing the personal relationships that drive success.





SelectHub Best in Class Warehouse Management

About SMC Data

SMC Data is a leading provider of Integrated Supply Chain Management Software solutions, serving mid-range businesses across manufacturing, distribution, food, pharmaceutical, and warehouse automation industries. For nearly two decades, SMC Data has been a trusted representative of VAI Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, delivering tailored solutions that enhance inventory accuracy, streamline operations, and improve financial performance. By leveraging advanced software modules-including order processing, warehouse automation, purchasing, forecasting, and analytics-SMC Data enables companies to achieve 99% inventory accuracy, reduce labor costs, and ensure seamless supply chain operations. With a commitment to flexibility, the company provides original software code that can be modified and supported, along with unlimited user licenses. As global supply chain disruptions continue to pose challenges, SMC Data remains dedicated to helping businesses mitigate risks, prevent inventory shortages, and maintain operational efficiency.

