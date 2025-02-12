Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924536 | ISIN: US5412091028 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 15:36 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $445,000, compared to the $295,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $1,254,000, compared to the $1,791,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2023. Earnings per share was $2.05 for December 31, 2024, compared to $2.93 for December 31, 2023. Return on Assets finished the year at 0.475% for 2024 compared to 0.723% for 2023. The Return on Equity finished the year at 6.14% for December 31, 2024, compared to 8.65% for December 31, 2023.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
12/31/202412/31/2023
Total Assets $263,860$247,713
Loans receivable, net 175,742 168,672
Allowance for loan losses 1,954 2,553
Cash and cash equivalents 14,992 4,810
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks - -
Securities available for sale 54,567 59,404
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,082 3,082
Deposits 225,904 207,779
FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000
Accrued Interest and other liabilities 2,525 2,266
Shareholders' equity 20,431 20,717
Shares Issued and Outstanding 611,597 611,334
Nonperforming loans 2,907 504
Real Estate Owned - -
Three months ended 12/31 Year ended 12/31
2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income $3,559$3,254 $12,981 $11,967
Interest expense 1,552 1,554 6,209 4,897
Net interest income 2,007 1,700 6,772 7,070
Provision for loan losses - - (79) -
Net interest income after provision 2,007 1,700 6,851 7,070
Gain on sale of loans 133 36 393 170
Other income 211 179 999 1,018
General, admin. & other expense 1,797 1,580 6,968 6,247
Earnings before income taxes 554 335 1,275 2,011
Income tax expense 109 40 21 220
Net earnings $445$295 $1,254 $1,791
Earnings per share $2.05 $2.93
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 608,124 608,272

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.