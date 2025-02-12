Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Alex Tapscott, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director, Digital Asset Group, Ninepoint Partners LP and John Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners ("Ninepoint" or the "Company") (TSX: TKN), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market to celebrate the unveiling of Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF which was previously known as the Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6bilYuK_hI

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240552

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange