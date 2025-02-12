Redactable Successfully Completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Audit

The AI-powered redaction company successfully completes SOC 2 and HIPAA Audit to further its commitment to security and data privacy and protection

Redactable , an AI-driven web application built to redact sensitive documents quickly and permanently, today announced its successful completion of their Type 2 SOC 2 and HIPAA audits as of January 1, 2025. A common standard among United States businesses that want to ensure data security and privacy, these reports ensure a company's compliance, reduces the risk of data breaches, meets regulatory requirements, while strengthening consumer trust.

The SOC 2 and HIPAA audits were conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 organizations worldwide to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. A must for financial service, healthcare, IT, e-commerce, and legal organizations, SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Achieving SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance underscores our deep commitment to security and privacy at Redactable, said Amanda Levay, CEO of Redactable. "Our customers trust us to protect their most sensitive information, and these certifications validate our meticulous approach to safeguarding data. We will continue to uphold the highest industry standards to ensure our platform remains the most secure and reliable redaction solution available."

"Congratulations to Redactable for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Redactable, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Redactable will perform regular SOC 2 and HIPAA assessments annually, and will make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing Redactable's report, visit www.redactable.com/security .

About Redactable

Redactable is a web-based application built to redact confidential documents from any browser. The proprietary software leverages Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology to auto-detect sensitive information in documents. By delivering secure redaction, document scrubbing, and AI-driven workflows, Redactable is the gold standard in redaction software. For more information, visit: www.redactable.com

