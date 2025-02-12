Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Expansion in Sunshine State With Grand Opening in Crestview

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Opening of 22nd Express Car Wash in Florida

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new Crestview, FL location at 1650 S Ferdon Blvd .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Blue Oval Logo



To celebrate the grand opening and introduce Tidal Wave's car wash experience to the community, the brand-new Crestview, FL location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from February 12 through February 19. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's top-tier wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins the Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited car wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to continue our growth in Florida with the opening of our brand-new Crestview location," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our team is looking forward to sharing our industry-leading car wash with the Crestview community during grand opening week and beyond. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers, and this new location is built to continuously deliver on that commitment for years to come."

Crestview, FL Location : 1650 S Ferdon Boulevard, Crestview, FL 32536

Nearby: Pace , Pensacola - N Davis Hwy , Pensacola - Nine Mile Rd

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 288 express wash locations across the United States, with twenty-two locations operating in Florida . In the coming months, the company will open brand-new Florida locations in Kissimmee , Sebring , Orlando , and Spring Hill .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming grand openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 288 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire