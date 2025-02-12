- Booth #750 in Hall A

- Learn about Solar, Energy Storage and EV Charging

- February 12-13 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink: SING) Boston Solar a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming RE+ Northeast conference, taking place from February 12-13, 2025, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. As a prominent player in the solar energy industry, Boston Solar will be showcasing its latest advancements in solar technology, offering expert advice, and discussing innovative solutions for residential and commercial solar, energy storage and EV charging needs.

Visitors are invited to visit Boston Solar at Booth #750 in Hall A to learn about cutting-edge solar products and services, and to speak with our knowledgeable team of experts who are dedicated to helping clients make the transition to renewable energy.

We encourage attendees to stop by our booth to discover how Boston Solar is leading the way toward a more sustainable future. Whether you're a homeowner looking to reduce energy costs, or a business exploring clean energy alternatives, our team is here to help you take the next step in your solar journey. Join us at Booth #750 in Hall A, and let's work together to build a brighter tomorrow.

For more information on RE+ Northeast and to register for the event, visit SEIA's RE+ Northeast Event Page.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

- Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

- Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

- Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/240558_fe79a0bdb45798db_001full.jpg

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

