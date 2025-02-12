Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2025 17:02 Uhr
151 Leser
Real Authentication: Consumers Urged to Protect Themselves From Counterfeits When Shopping for Valentine's Gifts

Finanznachrichten News

Luxury goods shoppers can gain peace of mind with Real Authentication's virtual luxury authentication service.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / This Valentine's Day, Real Authentication urges consumers to protect their gifts with the power of their virtual authentication service for luxury goods. As the demand for luxury goods continues to rise, especially during peak shopping seasons like Valentine's Day season, so does the risk of encountering counterfeit items. Real Authentication provides a seamless, efficient, and reliable solution for consumers seeking to confirm the authenticity of their luxury purchases.

Real Authentication is an online luxury goods authentication service that verifies the authenticity of new and used brand name goods with their team of world-renowned brand experts. Consumers can verify the authenticity within 1, 12, or 24 hours by simply uploading images. With quick turnaround times and Smart Database Scan technology, Real Authentication offers a reliable and efficient service to ensure consumers are investing in authentic items only, and not being scammed by a counterfeit.

"Our mission at Real Authentication is to empower consumers with the trust and assurance they deserve when purchasing luxury goods," says Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication. "This Valentine's Day, we want consumers to shop with confidence, knowing that our experts are here to help them verify the authenticity of their precious gifts," added Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Real Authentication offers virtual authentication coverage for all product categories including luxury handbags, watches, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, sneakers, scarves, hats, and homegoods (pillows, glassware, and blankets). Shoppers can utilize their virtual services to pre-authenticate an item before purchase. Real Authentication also offers a "Written Statement Documentation" add-on, which outlines why an item is counterfeit and can help Consumers get their money back from companies like eBay, PayPal and Credit Card companies if they happen to be scammed by a counterfeit.

About Real Authentication:

Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is a 3rd party authentication service and is in no way affiliated with the brands it services.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
Press Contact
mariap@accessnewswire.com

Real Authentication
Press Contact
marketing@realauthentication.com

.

SOURCE: Real Authentication

