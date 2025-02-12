Real Authentication: Consumers Urged to Protect Themselves From Counterfeits When Shopping for Valentine's Gifts

Luxury goods shoppers can gain peace of mind with Real Authentication's virtual luxury authentication service.

This Valentine's Day , Real Authentication urges consumers to protect their gifts with the power of their virtual authentication service for luxury goods. As the demand for luxury goods continues to rise, especially during peak shopping seasons like Valentine's Day season, so does the risk of encountering counterfeit items. Real Authentication provides a seamless, efficient, and reliable solution for consumers seeking to confirm the authenticity of their luxury purchases.

Real Authentication is an online luxury goods authentication service that verifies the authenticity of new and used brand name goods with their team of world-renowned brand experts. Consumers can verify the authenticity within 1, 12, or 24 hours by simply uploading images. With quick turnaround times and Smart Database Scan technology, Real Authentication offers a reliable and efficient service to ensure consumers are investing in authentic items only, and not being scammed by a counterfeit.

"Our mission at Real Authentication is to empower consumers with the trust and assurance they deserve when purchasing luxury goods," says Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication. "This Valentine's Day, we want consumers to shop with confidence, knowing that our experts are here to help them verify the authenticity of their precious gifts," added Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Real Authentication offers virtual authentication coverage for all product categories including luxury handbags, watches, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, sneakers, scarves, hats, and homegoods (pillows, glassware, and blankets). Shoppers can utilize their virtual services to pre-authenticate an item before purchase. Real Authentication also offers a "Written Statement Documentation" add-on, which outlines why an item is counterfeit and can help Consumers get their money back from companies like eBay, PayPal and Credit Card companies if they happen to be scammed by a counterfeit.

About Real Authentication:

Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is a 3rd party authentication service and is in no way affiliated with the brands it services.

SOURCE: Real Authentication

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire