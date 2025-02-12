AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Société Centrale de Réassurance (SCR) (Morocco). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SCR's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

SCR's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). SCR's BCAR scores benefit from the company's prudent technical reserve margins. The assessment factors in SCR's high earnings distributions, in the form of dividends to its main shareholder, Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG), a state-owned investment vehicle for the Kingdom of Morocco, and as remuneration of the explicit guarantee provided by the Moroccan state, which partially restricts earnings retention. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers SCR's significant asset concentration to Morocco, where it holds over 95% of its investments.

SCR's strong operating performance is illustrated by a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average return on equity of 11.0%. The company's earnings have been driven by solid investment returns, with a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average investment yield (including gains) of 5.8%, and supported by good underwriting performance. SCR's weighted average non-life combined ratio of 91.3% over the last five years (2019-2023) reflects the profitability of the domestic Moroccan portfolio and the favourable reserve development stemming from SCR's legacy compulsory cessions business. In recent years, the company has faced major claims, with exposure to earthquakes in Turkiye and Morocco, as well as floods in the United Arab Emirates; however, the impact to SCR on a net basis has been mitigated through an appropriate retrocession programme. Prospectively, AM Best expects SCR's underwriting and investment returns to support a strong operating performance.

SCR has a solid market position in Morocco, reflecting its established role as the leading national reinsurer. This strong domestic position partially mitigates the company's limited presence in the global reinsurance market. In 2023, SCR reported gross written premium of MAD 3.7 billion (USD 376 million), of which two-thirds was generated domestically. SCR continues to develop its international presence, with its expansion supported by a broadening of distribution networks through the opening of strategically located representative offices and new partnerships.

