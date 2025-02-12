Bowman and Brooke LLP: Bowman and Brooke Announces Firm Leadership

Frank D. Hosley Elected Firm Chair, Jodi M. Schebel Elected Firm Vice Chair and Executive Managing Partner, Paul G. Cereghini to Continue as Firm Chair Emeritus

Bowman and Brooke LLP, a nationally recognized trial firm dedicated to defending the world's largest manufacturers in high-exposure litigation, announces the election of Frank D. Hosley as Firm Chair. Additionally, Jodi M. Schebel has been elected Firm Vice Chair and Executive Managing Partner, and Paul G. Cereghini will continue his firm leadership role as Firm Chair Emeritus.

"It's an exciting time for the firm and the honor of a lifetime for me personally," notes Hosley. "We are where we are today-poised and in position for continued success-thanks to a solid foundation laid by the leadership of many before of me."

"Our firm is defined by the exceptional dedication of our nearly 200 lawyers and 260 professionals across 17 offices, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering 'best in class' legal defenses that our clients have come to expect nationally," Hosley continued.

Cereghini notes, "Our firm began with a mission to defend clients where and when they need sophisticated trial counsel. It's true today and will be tomorrow. With our firm having just reached our 40-year anniversary, I'm looking forward to working closely with Frank, Jodi and other firm leaders into our next chapter." Cereghini will continue his firm leadership role as Firm Chair Emeritus on the firm's Executive Committee. He previously served 10 years as Firm Chair beginning in 2015, as Vice Chair from 2014-2015, as a member of the firm's Executive Committee since 2008 and as Managing Partner of the firm's Phoenix office prior to 2008.

"I am thrilled to take on this leadership role and am fully dedicated to Bowman and Brooke's continued reputation and success," said Schebel. "Our firm has a rich history of delivering for our clients, day in and day out, as well as in their most critical moments and I am excited to carry that forward."

As Firm Chair, Hosley will lead Bowman and Brooke's six-person Executive Committee, the firm's highest governing body responsible for guiding the firm's strategic direction nationwide. Hosley, based in the Orlando office, was elected to the firm's Executive Committee in 2021 and previously served as the Managing Partner in Orlando. He brings nearly 30 years of first-chair trial experience to this role having defended some of the world's largest manufacturers in high-stakes cases. Schebel, based in the Detroit office, will continue her national responsibilities associated with the firm's leadership and strategic planning. She was elected to the Executive Committee in 2024 and previously served as the Managing Partner of the firm's Detroit office. With nearly 30 years of litigation and trial experience, Schebel serves as national discovery counsel for top global automotive manufacturers in product liability litigation.

Cereghini, based in the firm's Phoenix office, has been with Bowman and Brooke since its founding 40 years ago and has played a key role in shaping the firm's reputation as a national leader in high-stakes product liability litigation. With extensive first-chair trial experience, Cereghini will continue to provide strategic guidance and leadership as Firm Chair Emeritus and part of the Executive Committee.

This transition also recognizes the leadership and contributions of Mary R. Pawelek, who has served as Firm Vice Chair since 2019 and will continue to serve on the firm's Executive Committee.

