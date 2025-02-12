Northwestern Mutual: How to Increase Your Chances of Getting a Job Interview

If you're looking for your next employer, you're not alone. Whether it's due to recent life changes, a career pivot, or wondering what to do when you lose your job , focusing on positive steps could help boost your chances of getting noticed and landing that next interview.

Knowing how to showcase your strengths, leverage connections and actively go after roles that fit might all make a big difference. So, let's dive into some strategies to set you on the path to success.

Improve Your Resume

Your resume is your first chance to make a strong impression on a potential employer, so it's worth investing the time to get it right.

Begin by ensuring your resume is tailored to each role you apply for since generic resumes often get overlooked. Highlight the skills and experiences that align closely with the job description and the company's culture.

When reviewing your resume, look for outdated information and remove unnecessary details that don't add value to your story. For example, if you've been in the workforce for over ten years, consider dropping early-career jobs that aren't relevant to your current goals. Make sure to include metrics wherever possible - numbers help hiring managers quickly understand the impact of your contributions.

Here are a few quick action items for improving your resume:

Tailor your resume to each specific job application

Use action verbs to highlight your achievements

Include measurable results, like "increased sales by 15%" or "cut costs by 20%"

Keep your layout clean and easy to read, using clear headings and bullet points

Work With a Recruiter

Sometimes, having an advocate could make all the difference in a job search.

Recruiters often have access to openings that may not be advertised and may give you insights into what employers are specifically looking for in a candidate. Working with a recruiter could be especially helpful if you're new to the industry or seeking a higher-level role where competition is more intense.

If you decide to work with a recruiter, be clear about your goals and the types of roles you're looking for. The more specific you are, the easier it may be for them to connect you with job openings that match your experience and skills. Recruiters can also often offer feedback on your resume and interview performance, helping you fine-tune your approach.

Use Your Connections

Networking may be one of the most powerful tools in your job search arsenal. Many companies prefer to hire candidates who come recommended by someone they trust.

Leveraging your connections could help you get your foot in the door, so don't be shy about reaching out.

To maximize the value of your network, consider these steps:

Let your immediate network know you're seeking new opportunities

Use LinkedIn to connect with industry professionals and attend networking events

Join professional groups and actively participate in online forums

Follow up with contacts who may be able to refer you to job openings

Platforms like LinkedIn are excellent for expanding your reach and connecting with people in your industry. Joining professional groups and attending networking events could also help you make valuable contacts.

Go After the Job You Want

Ultimately, you don't have to wait for the perfect job to find you - you can be proactive and go after it!

As you take these steps, remember to keep your long-term financial plan in mind - finding a role that aligns with your goals could make all the difference in maintaining stability and growth in your career.

Taking control of your job search with a proactive and positive approach could be both empowering and rewarding. Good luck on the job hunt!

Contact: Don Klein, 1-800-323-7033

SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire