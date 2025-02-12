INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Roofing Expo Returns to San Antonio with Fresh Content and Expanded Exhibit Space, Energizing the Roofing and Exteriors Community

IRE is the industry's annual hub for products, equipment, hands-on education and networking.

The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the largest roofing and exteriors event in North America, returns to San Antonio with a host of new content, educational opportunities and enhanced show features to engage and upskill the rapidly expanding residential and commercial roofing community, uniting at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center February 19-21, 2025.

The show floor hosts more than 600 exhibiting companies, and the expanded floor plan offers even more networking, education and product innovation including additional space for exhibitors to share products, materials and services on tabletop displays.

Industry professionals come together to meet suppliers, discover new products, network with peers and participate in industry-leading training. Robust educational programming will be presented on the show floor alongside 47 sessions in the conference program, including four building clinics, exhibitor-presented seminars and product demos, small group sessions designed to help attendees expand their technical skills and provide real-world business solutions. Most notable is the Exteriors Pavilion, hosting a series of sessions offering actionable insights on the fast-growing opportunities within the exteriors market, including siding, exterior trim, windows, gutters and entry and patio doors.

Leading industry association and official show sponsor National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) will host events and workshops at IRE in addition to holding the Annual Convention in conjunction with IRE, convening thousands of roofing professionals in one place to network, uncover the latest product and service advancements and learn from leading experts in the field. Special events to bring the roofing community together include the EmpowerAll Reception, celebrating unity in the roofing industry, and the NRCA Awards Ceremony, honoring the winners of the industry's most prestigious awards followed by a cocktail reception. The NRCA area on the show floor provides important resources for roofing professionals, from technical resources to keep members up to date on standards and code requirements, supporting worker mental health and workplace safety.

"Our expanded content, education and show floor space reflect the rapid growth in roofing and exteriors along with regulatory changes and infrastructure demands within the construction sector," explains Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo (IRE). "From our expanded content appealing to the Spanish-speaking community that reflect the demographic changes in the workforce, to education on key trending topics that incorporate technology and other growing segments, IRE has a finger on the pulse of the roofing industry to navigate what is on the horizon."

Industry titan and former NRCA CEO Reid Ribble is set deliver the keynote speech, "Is the American Dream Dead?", touching on challenges and opportunities facing the industry and sharing Ribble's vision for the future of construction. The keynote is sponsored by Malarkey.

"The roofing industry has lived the American dream for over a century. Yet, pundits, economists and politicians continue to say that the American dream has died," remarks Reid Ribble,CEO of the NRCA. "Do today's challenges result in catastrophe or exciting new opportunities? Come and find out as we answer the question in this year's keynote address 'Is the American dread dead?'"

New for 2025 is the Pro Contractor Pavilion, powered by SRS Distribution, a networking and presentation space hosting in-depth discussions with tangible takeaways on how to expand beyond roofing into other key areas such as siding, windows, doors and solar.

As 30% of the roofing industry is made up of Latino and Hispanic workers, IRE has implemented several initiatives at the show to reach the Spanish-speaking community in recognition of the diverse roofing workforce. Select conference sessions will be offered primarily in Spanish in addition to leveraging artificial intelligence with Wordly, delivering a live translation of the sessions in English. SRS Distribution booth #6063 and SRS Para Latinos booth #6077 offer vital business and sales training in both English and Spanish.

Shining a spotlight on the cutting-edge solutions revolutionizing the roofing and exteriors business, the Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program (IPSA) at IRE will celebrate the most groundbreaking materials, tools and services pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the sector. Online voting will open in early February and winners will be announced March 12, 2025. For more information, visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

The 16th Annual Community Service Day, in partnership with Rebuilding Together and sponsored by Sika Sarnafil, brings the IRE community together to revitalize San Antonio homes and give back to the community. Participants interested in contributing can donate and share the project with others.

Registration is still open for the International Roofing Expo. To learn more, visit theroofingexpo.com.

