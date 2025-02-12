The Japan Weather Association (JWA) says its new forecasting service provides real-time surplus solar power predictions for individual buildings, commercial facilities, and households. The JWA has introduced a new forecasting service for surplus solar power in Japan, offering real-time predictions for individual buildings, commercial facilities, and households. The service, launched on Feb. 12, provides 30-minute interval forecasts for solar power generation, electricity demand, grid purchases, and surplus power at a single-location level. JWA said the service is built on its proprietary weather ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...