Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250
Frankfurt
12.02.25
08:10 Uhr
46,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,21 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.02.2025
12.02.2025 17:47 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 8.6% organic growth in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2024 annual revenues Nanterre, February 12, 2025 (after trading)

8.6% organic growth in 2024

(being audited, in € millions)20232024Growthof which organic
Revenues741.2810.4+ 9.3%+ 8.6%

Achievements

Forecasts for the year were exceeded, both in terms of activity and operating profit:

  • revenues totaled €810.4 million, up 9.3% (with 8.1% growth in Q4 );

  • operating profit represented 9.6% of revenues (€77.9 million *).

With double-digit growth, the Group's expansion is driven by digital projects, data, cybersecurity, public clouds, sovereign ans trusted clouds (SecNumCloud).

The Group's net increase in the payroll of 340 by 2024 has been supplemented by greater use of subcontracting.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, the forecasts for 2025 will be posted along with the Group's Q1 revenues.

* being audited.

About NEURONES
With 7,100 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr (mailto:jpbrutin@oconnection.fr)


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-2024-annual-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ede07d1-78ac-4d81-96ea-548a3df5159a)

