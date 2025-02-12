TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Announces SEC Filing Compliance and Reaffirms Commitment to Shareholders

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPTW) today announced that it is now fully compliant with all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing requirements. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to transparency, financial integrity, and delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our investors as we worked diligently to complete our filings," said Stephen J. Thomas III, CEO of TPT Global Tech. "Our top priority has always been to serve our shareholders with accuracy and accountability, and we are pleased to have met this important milestone. As we move forward, we remain focused on innovation, growth, and strengthening our market position."

TPT Global Tech continues to advance its business strategy across telecommunications, media, and technology, leveraging its innovative platforms to drive future expansion. The company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest financial reporting standards while pursuing new opportunities for growth.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. is a technology holding company based in San Diego, California. It was formed as the successor of two U.S. corporations, Ally Pharma US and TPT Global, Inc. The Company operates in various sectors including media, telecommunications, Smart City Real Estate Development, and the launch of the first super App, VuMe Live technology platform.

As a media content delivery hub, TPT Global Tech utilizes its own proprietary global digital media TV and telecommunications infrastructure platform. They offer software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), and cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses worldwide. Their UCaaS services enable businesses of all sizes to access the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features.

