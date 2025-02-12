'Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions' this is the motto of The smarter E Europe 2025, which will take place this year from 7 to 9 May at Messe München. Smart integration is crucial in the evolving energy and mobility sectors. Energy management systems (EMS) for prosumers and businesses have shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have, making them a key topic at this year's event.

At The smarter E Europe 2025, visitors will find everything for the smart interaction of PV, storage, e-mobility and energy management. (Photo: Solar Promotion GmbH)

GridX, a smart energy company, estimates that the European Home Energy Management System (HEMS) market will expand 11-fold by 2030 across Denmark, Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Spain. This rapid growth reflects increasing demand and evolving regulations.

Regulatory and market requirements

Regulations such as Section 14a of Germany's Energy Industry Act (EnWG) allow grid operators to control the power output of heat pumps, EV chargers, and battery storage systems. A robust EMS can optimize energy use, reducing reliance on the grid without compromising user comfort.

The challenge of interoperability

Interoperability remains a challenge, with ongoing discussions about standardization. Manufacturer-independent solutions allow greater flexibility for customers. At The smarter E Europe, top industry leaders will address interoperability concerns, emphasizing open standards. In 2018, the OpenEMS Association took a leading role in supporting efforts to create open and manufacturer-independent standards for energy management systems. OpenEMS is not a communication protocol, such as EEBus, but a software platform. The Association counts universities and research institutes, grid operators and industry associations as well as energy management companies among its members.

Focus event hosted by pv magazine and The smarter E Forum

Home energy management is also going to be discussed at the focus event hosted by pv magazine on the second exhibition day, May 8, 2025. Two interactive sessions will shed light on key aspects of quality photovoltaics and storage projects in the small and utility-scale sectors. pv magazine invites interested visitors to ICM International Congress Center Messe München, room 13, from 1:00pm-5:00pm. It will be held in German. A separate, English-speaking session aimed at an international expert audience will focus on optimizing large-scale storage systems and the quality assurance of planning, design and marketing. Click here to register for the event.

The smarter E Forum will be organizing a dedicated session for prosumer home energy management systems. On Friday, May 9, the key role of HEMS for modern energy management and grid stability will be discussed starting from 1:30pm.

Munich becomes the center of the energy world

In May, at Messe München, innovation will meet practice, and visions will meet concrete solutions. The smarter E Europe shows how the sectors electricity, heat and transportation can be intelligently connected to create a decentralized, digitalized and flexible energy world. From May 7-9, 2025, Messe München is fully booked the organizers expect more than 3,000 exhibitors and over 110,000 visitors at the exhibition ground covering 206,000 square meters across 19 exhibition halls and the Outdoor Area.

