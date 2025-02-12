FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023.













(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended









December 28, 2024

December 30, 2023



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 37,088

$ 33,818 PACKAGE STORE SALES



12,435



10,602 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



431



418 RENTAL INCOME





267



253 OTHER REVENUES





41



49 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 50,262

$ 45,140



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 55

$ 109



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ $0.03

$ $0.06

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.