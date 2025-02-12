FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
13 Weeks Ended
13 Weeks Ended
December 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
37,088
$
33,818
PACKAGE STORE SALES
12,435
10,602
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
431
418
RENTAL INCOME
267
253
OTHER REVENUES
41
49
TOTAL REVENUES
$
50,262
$
45,140
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
55
$
109
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
$0.03
$
$0.06
