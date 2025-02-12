Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: 347324 | ISIN: US3385171059 | Ticker-Symbol: 0DY
Frankfurt
12.02.25
08:02 Uhr
23,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 17:43 Uhr
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023.







(in thousands, except per share amounts)
















13 Weeks Ended


13 Weeks Ended






December 28, 2024


December 30, 2023











RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

37,088


$

33,818

PACKAGE STORE SALES



12,435



10,602

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



431



418

RENTAL INCOME




267



253

OTHER REVENUES




41



49

TOTAL REVENUES



$

50,262


$

45,140











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

55


$

109











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED


$

$0.03


$

$0.06

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
