Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces Promotion of Steven Dannaway to General Manager of Downtown Los Angeles Office

Promotion Supports Company's Growth in Los Angeles

Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) is pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Dannaway, PE, to General Manager and Managing Principal of the Downtown Los Angeles office. Steven's leadership has been instrumental in the company's growth and success in Los Angeles.

Steven Dannaway, PE



With nearly a decade at Coffman and 12 years as a licensed fire protection engineer, Steven has been a key player in diversifying clients and expanding engineering capabilities in Downtown LA. Steven also serves on various internal committees and peer groups.

"Steven is a talented leader and has done an amazing job growing Coffman's presence. He will surely lead our Downtown LA office to continued success," said Scott Twele, PE, Coffman's Southwest Regional Manager.

In his new role as General Manager, Steven will continue to drive the strategic growth of the Downtown LA office, focusing on enhancing client satisfaction, expanding market presence, and leading a talented team of engineering professionals.

Steven's promotion comes at a pivotal time as Coffman experiences significant growth in Los Angeles. To accommodate this growth, the Downtown LA location recently moved into a larger space and the Encino office relocated into a larger space in Woodland Hills.

Jonathan Wirthlin, PE, previously oversaw both LA offices as the General Manager. He led the office through several successful acquisitions, office relocations, the addition of new services, and significant staffing and revenue growth. "Jonathan's leadership has helped solidify Coffman as a major player in the LA market. We'd be remiss in highlighting our success without thanking him," said Twele. Jonathan will continue to serve as General Manager and Managing Principal of the Woodland Hills office.

Both Los Angeles locations forecast continued growth as they continue to establish the firm as the go-to engineering firm in the region and beyond.

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm dedicated to providing clients with local, personalized services. We integrate a wide range of disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties, to deliver comprehensive solutions. With over 900 employees across 23 offices in the U.S., Coffman is committed to teamwork and innovation, striving to build a better world. For more information, visit coffman.com.

