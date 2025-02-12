Avanza Capital Holdings Asserts Legal Supremacy in Private Credit with Elite Counsel

Avanza Capital Holdings, a trailblazer in the alternative finance and private credit space, has solidified its position with an unparalleled legal team ensuring compliance, risk management, and lending partner safeguards in place. With the expertise of Anthony C. Varbero, Michael Henry, and Paul A. Sarcona, Avanza continues to lead the industry in receivables purchasing specifically in the small business sector with best-in-class legal oversight, strategic litigation management, and regulatory compliance.

A Legal Powerhouse Ensuring Avanza's Unmatched Success and Industry Dominance

Avanza Capital Holdings operates at the highest level of legal and financial structuring, backed by some of the most distinguished legal minds in the industry. Each member of this powerhouse team brings a unique specialization that collectively reinforces Avanza's dominance in private credit and its ever-changing regulatory landscape. Frank Scarso utilizes a cutting-edge process that places Avanza ahead of competitors, focusing on small business innovating capital solutions within a secular trend that is increasingly favorable just shy of $2 trillion dollars and climbing according to industry experts.

Meet the Elite Legal Minds of Avanza Capital

Anthony C. Varbero - Outside General Counsel

Recognized as one of America's Top 50 Lawyers in securities law, Anthony C. Varbero is a nationally renowned legal expert and partner at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., where he leads the firm's Securities Litigation Division in New York. He specializes in federal and state securities litigation, FINRA arbitrations, and SEC compliance, representing broker-dealers, financial institutions, and private equity firms across the country.

Varbero's extensive background in the broker-dealer industry, holding multiple FINRA licenses-including Series 4, 7, 9, 10, 24, 27, 53, 55, 63, and 65-gives him an unmatched depth of knowledge in trading practices, compliance, financial regulations, and merchant cash advance analysis. He has successfully represented clients in civil fraud cases, breach of contract disputes, and high-stakes FINRA arbitrations. Currently pursuing a Doctorate in Finance at Pace University, Varbero continues to expand his expertise, ensuring Avanza stays ahead in the competitive financial landscape.

Although Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered broker-dealer or an SEC-filed fund, Varbero's deep expertise in legal nontraditional banking practices has been instrumental in shaping innovative financial models that drive success in private credit markets. Having previously structured and scaled high-yield, risk-mitigated funding vehicles, he brings a sophisticated understanding of capital deployment, asset-backed lending, and liquidity strategies. His proven track record in developing alternative platform structures translates into significant value, positioning Avanza as a leader in private fixed-income solutions.

Michael Henry - Legal Advisor

A seasoned commercial litigator and political figure, Michael Henry serves as a key legal strategist for Avanza, specializing in merchant cash advance collections, contractual disputes, and creditor bankruptcy. Henry's expertise is instrumental in enforcing promissory notes, recovering defaulted loans, and ensuring Avanza's capital remains protected.

Beyond his legal practice, Henry is a former candidate for New York State Attorney General. In 2022, he ran a high-profile campaign against incumbent Letitia James, focusing on legal integrity and financial transparency. He is currently seeking a rematch in the 2026 race, bringing national recognition to his legal acumen. His deep understanding of financial regulations and political landscapes strengthens Avanza's ability to navigate complex legal and policy challenges.

Paul A. Sarcona - Outside General Counsel

With over two decades of expertise in banking, finance, and real estate law, Paul A. Sarcona, Esq. plays a crucial role in structuring Avanza's financial instruments and capital deployment strategies. Admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Sarcona provides comprehensive legal oversight for secured transactions, loan workouts, and commercial finance matters.

Sarcona's unique blend of legal and financial acumen, supported by a Juris Doctor and an MBA from Hofstra University, allows him to structure complex financial deals, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. His ability to craft airtight transactional agreements and strategic financial instruments makes him an invaluable asset to Avanza's continued expansion and market leadership.

Bridging the Small Business Credit Gap

Mega funds such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Pimco, Vanguard, and BlackRock, alongside traditional banks, have historically overlooked or outright avoided the small business lending sector due to three primary reasons:

Lack of Desire - Large financial institutions prioritize institutional clients, large-scale corporate financing, and government-backed securities, which provide more predictable returns and lower default risks. Lack of Wherewithal - Small business financing requires a high-touch, hands-on approach, including rapid underwriting, direct risk assessments, and real-time funding decisions - something traditional banks and mega funds are not structured to handle efficiently. Legal and Regulatory Constraints - Banks face strict regulatory oversight, limiting their ability to extend riskier, unsecured loans to small businesses.

Due to these structural inefficiencies, Avanza Capital Holdings has emerged as a leader by developing an 8+ year track record of precisely calculated merchant cash advance (MCA) models, providing "Action Capital" to businesses that traditional banks and mega funds fail to serve effectively and timely for merchants to thrive.

Marketing Strategy and Market Positioning

A key driver behind Avanza's continued market leadership is Managing Partner Anthony DeBenedictis, who spearheads the firm's strategic positioning, brand authority, and lender engagement. DeBenedictis ensures that Avanza's marketing strategy aligns seamlessly with regulatory precision and capital deployment, reinforcing the company's credibility among stakeholders and accredited lenders. His expertise in navigating the complexities of private credit communications to stakeholders allows Avanza to maintain a dominant presence in the private credit arena, leveraging data-driven insights through lender portal pro, elite legal structuring, and high-impact brand strategies to secure market share and drive long-term growth.

From DeBenedictis's perspective, stakeholders must understand that Avanza Capital's unwavering commitment to legal formation is not merely an operational detail - it is the foundation of our entire business model. "At Avanza, preserving capital is our number one priority, and our rigorous legal framework is designed to safeguard that capital at every turn," he explains. "We take pride in ensuring that our legal structure is robust and resilient, as it forms the bedrock upon which all strategic initiatives and financial operations are built. By prioritizing legal excellence, we not only meet regulatory standards but also provide our stakeholders with the assurance that their capital allocations are protected, thereby enabling sustainable, long-term growth."

Frank Scarso, CEO, states:

"At Avanza Capital, the trust of our personal friends and family - coupled with the steadfast support of our longtime and new lending partners - has always been the cornerstone of our success. Every decision we make is meticulously calibrated to address the dynamic forces of our economy and the complexities of publicly traded markets, ensuring that our strategic moves are informed on every level - fundamentally, technically, quantitatively, and qualitatively.

Our robust legal framework plays a critical role in this process, underpinning our operations with precision and regulatory integrity. This legal excellence not only safeguards the capital entrusted to us but also drives our every strategic choice, enabling us to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with unwavering confidence.

Moreover, the bond and long-established relationships we've forged with our legal team - relationships that span over 30 years - stand as a testament to our mutual confidence and proven ability to succeed, time and time again. This is our promise, our legacy, and the foundation of our enduring success."

Avanza's Legal Team: The Holy Trinity of Private Credit Law

Avanza Capital's legal team stands as the Holy Trinity of Private Credit Law - a powerhouse of regulatory mastery, strategic litigation, and financial structuring. With Varbero's elite securities and compliance expertise, Henry's relentless enforcement and political acumen, and Sarcona's precision in financial law and structuring, this trifecta ensures ironclad protection, seamless operations, and an unshakable legal foundation for Avanza's continued dominance in the private credit space for pinnacle risk mitigation.

Unrivaled Legal Protection for Private Credit Allocations

Avanza's elite legal team provides comprehensive oversight across all facets of private credit, ensuring:

Regulatory Compliance - Adhering to private credit industry best practices, contractual lending standards, and risk mitigation protocols.

Capital Protection - Structuring legally sound financial instruments that safeguard Avanza's assets and maximize stakeholder returns with preservation of capital as our #1 objective.

Aggressive Litigation Strategies - Enforcing promissory notes, recovering assets, and defending Avanza against legal challenges.

Market Leadership - Navigating complex regulatory landscapes to keep Avanza ahead in the evolving innovative capital solutions ecosystem.

No Secret Sauce-Just Unmatched Execution, Legal Mastery & Market Intelligence

At Avanza Capital Holdings, there's no magic formula - only relentless execution, deep market intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Success in private credit isn't about shortcuts; it's about precision, discipline, and the ability to pivot seamlessly within an ever-evolving regulatory and legal landscape.

Sourcing the right deals is just as critical as knowing when to execute and when to stand down. Every MCA calculation, underwriting decision, and capital allocation requires a level of scrutiny that only the most seasoned financial and legal minds can deliver. Timing is everything - miscalculations can be costly, and anomalies demand triple verification. Due diligence isn't just a process; it's a non-negotiable standard. In a world where capital moves fast and risk is ever-present, Avanza doesn't just keep pace; it sets the standard.

Our Sacred Oath-The Mantra We Swear By:

"If you don't think Lending Partners are important, try doing business without them."

About Avanza Capital Holdings

Avanza Capital Holdings is a non-traditional banking merchant cash advance private fixed-income platform, specializing in private credit and high-yield capital allocation opportunities. With a 20% annual return, monthly principal and interest payments, and a diversified portfolio, Avanza provides cutting-edge financial solutions for accredited lenders. Supported by top-tier legal oversight, Avanza ensures risk mitigation, capital protection, and sustainable growth in the private credit market.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

