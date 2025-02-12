New to the Street Announces 12-Month Partnership With ROADZEN - Monthly Fox Business & Bloomberg Coverage, Earned Media, TV Commercials, and Times Square Billboards

New to The Street, a premier financial and business TV platform, is excited to announce its 12-month media partnership with Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN). As part of this collaboration, New to The Street will feature monthly interviews with Roadzen's leadership, broadcast nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television.

In addition to long-form coverage, New to The Street will also be producing and broadcasting Roadzen commercials on CNBC and FOX Business Network during market hours, as well as across Bloomberg Television and FOX Business during its sponsored programming. This multi-platform strategy will deliver unparalleled exposure for Roadzen's AI-driven auto insurance solutions.

Through this partnership, Roadzen will gain high-visibility exposure, reaching over 200 million homes across the U.S. The media package includes earned media placements, national TV commercials, and strategic billboard exposure in Times Square, reinforcing Roadzen's position as an industry leader in AI-driven auto insurance solutions.

"Roadzen is at the forefront of AI-driven transformation in the auto insurance industry, and we are thrilled to bring their story to a global audience," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street.

"Through our multi-platform approach-including television, digital marketing, and outdoor advertising-Roadzen's cutting-edge technology and vision for the future of insurance will reach investors, corporate leaders, and key decision-makers at scale. This is exactly the type of innovative company we love to feature on New to The Street*."*

The Roadzen segments will provide exclusive insights from the company's leadership, highlighting market trends, business strategies, and technological advancements.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance through advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, rely on Roadzen's technology to build new insurance products, streamline claims processing, and improve road safety.

Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. The company's mission is to advance AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, enabling faster claims processing, fairer premiums, and accident prevention.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen has 360 employees across the U.S., India, U.K., and France.

For more information, visit www.roadzen.ai.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has been a leading television platform for business and financial news, providing exchange interviews that command earned media placements for over 1,000 companies, generating over 20,000 media pickups across ABC, NBC, and CBS. The show features long-form interviews airing weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming and remains the only platform offering Predictable Media for public companies.

New to The Street delivers comprehensive media exposure, including:

Billboard campaigns in Times Square, featuring Nasdaq & Reuters TV commercials airing on CNBC & FOX Business Network during market hours Sponsored programming across Bloomberg & FOX Business The strongest YouTube presence in the industry, with over 2.12 million subscribers Expansive social media reach, with an additional 600K+ followers across X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

Watch New to The Street's latest interviews and exclusive content on its official YouTube channel:

New to The Street TV YouTube - 2.12M+ Subscribers

To learn more about New to The Street and its Predictable Media solutions, visit www.newtothestreet.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Media Relations, New to The Street

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai

