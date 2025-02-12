Celebrate Presidents Day with Sohnne's Timeless Mid-Century Furniture: A Legacy of Leadership and Sophistication

This Presidents Day, Sohnne honours the legacy of timeless design and craftsmanship with an exclusive focus on the Mid-Century Collection-a selection of iconic furniture that adds authority and wisdom to any space.

Inspired by John F. Kennedy's belief that "efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction," Sohnne curates furniture that serves as a lifelong companion, embodying sophistication, intelligence, and enduring style.

Mid-Century Furniture: A Legacy of Wisdom and Prestige

Mid-century furniture has long been associated with refined taste and intellectual depth. Designed with thoughtful craftsmanship, each piece in Sohnne's collection enhances its owner's presence, embodying power, pride, and wisdom-qualities found in history's most influential leaders.

Featured Pieces Include:

051 Capitol Complex Chair

Egg Chair Replica with Stool

Time-Life Eames Chair Replica

CH07 Shell Chair Replica

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Replica

"At Sohnne, we believe that great design is more than aesthetics-it represents strength and vision," said Diego, Product Development Manager, California, USA. "Our Mid-Century Collection is not just about furniture; it's about owning a piece of history that defines leadership and prestige."

Sohnne's 10-Year Manufacturer's Warranty: A Commitment to Excellence

"At Sohnne, we believe that great design is timeless," said Diego. "Our Mid-Century Collection brings the same level of craftsmanship and prestige that once graced the homes of history's great leaders. This is furniture that not only complements your space but also tells a story."

To reinforce this commitment, every piece comes with an industry-leading 10-Year Manufacturer's Warranty-offering customers confidence and peace of mind in their investment.

What Does the Warranty Cover?

Residential Use: Covers manufacturing defects in metal and solid wood components. Also includes a one-year warranty on soft parts such as upholstery, threading, and adhesive integrity.

Light Commercial Use: Designed for boutique offices, hotel rooms, and coffee shops, ensuring structural durability in professional spaces.

Each Sohnne product undergoes multi-stage quality inspections, ensuring 98.9% precision to the original design-making it one of the most faithful and high-quality reproductions available in the industry.

Express Shipping & Trusted Global Delivery

"Leadership demands efficiency, and we bring that same principle to our shipping process," said the Product Development Manager. Sohnne guarantees Express Shipping (2-7 days) for select collections.

Diego also says, every item is meticulously packed with reinforced wooden packaging and shipped using trusted global logistics partners like DHL, ensuring safe, insured, and trackable delivery straight to your doorstep.

The Sohnne Mid-Century Collection: A Timeless Companion for Life

Mid-century furniture is more than just décor-it is a reflection of wisdom, refinement, and status. With timeless designs influenced by history's great thinkers and designers, the Sohnne Mid-Century Collection brings elegance and sophistication to any home or office, making it the perfect lifelong companion for those who value style and substance.

Limited-Time Presidents Day Offer - Ends Soon!

To mark this special occasion, Sohnne is offering an exclusive discount of up to 50% on select items! This special offer applies to a carefully curated limited-stock collection that ships directly from our U.S. warehouse, ensuring rapid delivery within 2-7 days.

"This is a rare opportunity for those who appreciate fine design to invest in a piece of history at an incredible value," added Diego.

"With limited stock and the offer ending on February 15th, we encourage customers to act quickly to secure their timeless piece." also says.

How to Experience the Sohnne Difference

Customers can explore the Mid-Century Collection and secure their exclusive Presidents Day deal by visiting Sohnne's Ship from USA Collection. For inquiries and personalized assistance, Sohnne's expert customer support team is available via:

Connect With Us

+1 (833) 900-0017

support@sohnne.com

Live Chat on Sohnne.com

About Sohnne

At Sohnne, we believe that exceptional design should be experienced by all, not just a privileged few. That's why we create iconic, 1:1 remastered reproductions, blending timeless elegance with modern craftsmanship-delivering designer-quality furniture at a fraction of the traditional cost. With an uncompromising commitment to precision, craftsmanship, and affordability, we are redefining what it means to own legendary designs.

Over 13 years ago, a group of passionate architects and interior designers envisioned a future where everyone could enjoy iconic designs without the unattainable price tag.

From this vision, Sohnne was born-an independent brand dedicated to crafting accessible, remastered reproductions of legendary mid-century furniture, ensuring that these timeless designs could be enjoyed in homes around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ray Smith

partnership@sohnne.com

Sohnne.com

