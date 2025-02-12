International Olympic Committee: Olympism365 in Action Across Latin America and Africa: Sport, Education and Livelihoods

International Olympic Committee news
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Discover how the IOC, through its Olympism365 strategy, is using sport to make an impact in education and livelihoods across Latin America and Africa. By collaborating with sports, education and youth employment organisations, the IOC is empowering young people with transferable skills and increased access to education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, particularly for marginalised groups, including women and girls.
