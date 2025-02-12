International Olympic Committee: Olympism365 in Action Across Latin America and Africa: Sport, Education and Livelihoods

International Olympic Committee news

Discover how the IOC, through its Olympism365 strategy, is using sport to make an impact in education and livelihoods across Latin America and Africa. By collaborating with sports, education and youth employment organisations, the IOC is empowering young people with transferable skills and increased access to education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, particularly for marginalised groups, including women and girls.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire