DaVita Celebrates 25 Years of Exceptional Patient Care, Empowering the Future of Kidney Health

DaVita, a comprehensive kidney care provider, is celebrating 25 years of clinical care delivery and leadership in healthcare innovation. Since forming with a purpose "to give life" in 2000, DaVita has focused its efforts to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life for patients and be a force for positive change for the healthcare system. By fostering an inclusive, mission-driven workforce and building strong community partnerships, DaVita is helping empower the future of kidney health.

DaVita's 25 years of clinical excellence is built on a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care - through purpose-driven clinical strategy, value-based programs, investments and research in new capabilities, and advancing and increasing access to treatment options.

"Healthcare at its core is a service, provided by and for people. I'm proud of the immense progress we've made through our steadfast commitment to improving lives," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita. "Together we will continue to push boundaries to create better outcomes for our patients and physician partners, as well as purpose-driven career opportunities for our teammates, today, tomorrow and every day as we look toward the next 25 years."

A Legacy of Clinical Excellence

Throughout the last 25 years, DaVita's teammates (employees) and its physician partners have made many contributions to the broader healthcare community, detailed on davitaforward.com. Highlights of these achievements demonstrate DaVita's commitment to helping revolutionize kidney care delivery:

High-quality, personalized care for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) through higher quality standards, value-based care arrangements, home care, improved transplantation rates and more

Collaboration with the healthcare community, including physician partners, clinical researchers and pioneers of novel solutions, driving industry-wide innovation in pursuit of the best possible care for patients

Cultivation of a diverse and inclusive workplace that supports economic mobility for all of its teammates and to help address current nursing workforce challenges

Recent Momentum Fuels DaVita Forward

Over the past year, milestones in patient outcomes, care advancement, chronic health education and corporate citizenship demonstrate the momentum DaVita endeavors to bring into its next 25 years:

Improving Access to Kidney Health When millions of lives were impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, DaVita and the kidney care community restored operations to the majority of dialysis centers within days of the storm relenting. DaVita deployed generators, water tankers, over 20,000 gallons of fuel, and high-water crews to conduct wellness checks and search for missing patients and teammates. DaVita patients continue to dialyze at home in record numbers. In 2024, 15% of DaVita patients treated on a home modality, resulting in double digit home dialysis treatment growth. Nearly 8,200 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant, the provider's highest number of annual transplants ever, in 2024. The DaVita Health Tour provided free health screenings and chronic disease education to communities across the U.S. DaVita and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) expanded their multi-year collaboration to advance chronic disease prevention, focusing on two prevalent chronic conditions in the U.S.: diabetes and chronic kidney disease. MedSleuth's innovative BREEZE platform, which streamlines health information exchange between providers, transplant centers and patients to help accelerate progress through the waitlist process, has been implemented in 100% of DaVita centers in the U.S.

Enriching Healthy Communities Worldwide DaVita expanded access to kidney care globally, now with operations in 14 countries, including recent expansions in Brazil and Colombia and new operations in Chile, Ecuador, and Japan. DaVita's global operations are on track to be powered by 100% renewable energy through renewable energy purchases that match its electricity use in operations around the world. DaVita previously reached 100% renewable energy match in the U.S. in 2021. DaVita has been recognized by USA Today, Newsweek, and TIME, among others, as a leading employer and a force for good.



"DaVita stands as a testament to the power of values-driven care," stated Jeff Giullian, MD, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Our legacy is rooted in our uncompromising commitment to clinical excellence and innovation. We are not just improving care; we are transforming it, aiming to ensure that all people have access to care and can achieve their optimal health outcomes. We are building a future where excellence is the standard and a reality for all."

To learn more about DaVita, please visit davita.com. To view an interactive timeline of the company's 25-year history, please visit davitaforward.com.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, among other things. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "continue," "target," "goal," "endeavor" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this presentation, and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Media Contact:

DaVita Newsroom

newsroom@davita.com

DaVita

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire