Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named a Top Workplace by the Commercial Appeal for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The Commercial Appeal announced Travel Nurses, Inc. is a winner of the Memphis Metro Area Top Workplaces award for 2024 and 2025.

Travel Nurses, Inc. (TNI) received a Top Workplace award for 2024 and 2025 from the Commercial Appeal. This award is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey by Energage LLC. This is the fourth year in a row that TNI has received this prestigious award.

Logo

Travel Nurses, Inc. Logo

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

Earning this award is special for companies because it comes authentically from its employees. In the case of TNI, it comes from both corporate staff and the travelers they staff across the nation.

"This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees, both our corporate team and the incredible healthcare professionals we place nationwide," said Chief Executive Officer Bryan Burnett at TNI. "It's a testament to the culture of respect, support and trust we've built together, and we're honored to be recognized for it for the fourth consecutive year. In an extremely tough year for the industry, these types of awards highlight the strength of our team and the resilience we've shown in overcoming challenges. It's a reflection of the dedication and hard work of everyone at Travel Nurses, Inc., from our internal staff to the nurses we support across the country. We are deeply grateful for the trust our employees and healthcare professionals place in us, and we remain committed to fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to thrive."

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire