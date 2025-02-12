Westmount, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Mira Geoscience is bringing the latest advancements in geoscience software and consulting to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, taking place March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

Visit us at Booth #814 (MTCC South Building) to explore how our cutting-edge software solutions and expert consulting services can enhance your exploration and mining workflows. Our team will showcase Geoscience ANALYST, Geoscience INTEGRATOR, and GOCAD Mining Suite-powerful tools that have been transforming geoscience data visualization, interpretation, and integrated 3D modelling in the mineral exploration and mining industries.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Geoscience ANALYST and Geoscience INTEGRATOR, a powerful software duo that provides a unified ecosystem for exploration and resource management, helping geoscientists turn complex data into clear, actionable insights. With over 10,000 users worldwide, Geoscience ANALYST has also become a trusted resource across the industry, from junior explorers to major mining corporations.

Beyond software, our consulting expertise helps clients integrate geoscience data, apply advanced modelling techniques, and solve complex subsurface challenges. Whether you are optimizing an exploration strategy, refining a resource model, or integrating multidisciplinary datasets, our team provides tailored solutions to maximize the value of your data.

Join us at PDAC 2025 to see firsthand how Mira Geoscience is shaping the future of geoscience technology and consulting services. Our team will be available to discuss your needs and how we can help you optimize your exploration and mining strategies.

About Mira Geoscience

Since 1999, Mira Geoscience has been at the forefront of technological innovation in geoscience, pioneering advanced geological and geophysical modelling, 3D-GIS technology, integrated interpretation, open-source tools, and 4D multi-disciplinary data management. Our software and consulting services help mineral exploration and mining companies, geological surveys, and academics institutions make data-driven decisions.

In 2024, Mira Geoscience and Founder John McGaughey received two major industry awards for advancing 3D visualization, data integration, and open-source tools in exploration and mining. These include the 2023 AME Innovation Award (Roundup, Vancouver) and the Grahame Sands Award (ASEG Discover Symposium, Hobart).

Mira Geoscience is a privately-owned Canadian company, with head office in Westmount, QC.

Figure 1. The Geoscience ANALYST main user interface with the spherical viewer panel open.

