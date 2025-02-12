Hot Springs, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Two restaurants at Oaklawn Hot Springs have achieved prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) ratings while its other amenities maintained previous ratings first earned in 2024.

Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs remains the only spa in Arkansas to receive a Forbes 4-Star Rating. And, now, joining the Oaklawn Hotel with a 2025 Forbes recommended rating are two Oaklawn restaurants - The OAK room & bar and The Bugler.

"It is a great honor to have The OAK room & bar and The Bugler join the Oaklawn Hotel as recommendations in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide. To have The Astral Spa again rise to the top as one of the few spas in the country to receive a 4-Star Rating is astounding," said Louis Cella, President of Oaklawn Hot Springs. "We designed Oaklawn to be a world-class resort that Arkansas can be proud of. These recognitions from one of the world's preeminent hospitality rating systems confirm that our vision has become a reality."

Located inside the Oaklawn Casino, The OAK room & bar offers a modern fine dining experience featuring highly composed plates, an extensive wine list, and unique cocktails.

Casually upscale, The Bugler presents select seafood and steak options and a large outdoor patio that overlooks Oaklawn's historic racetrack.

"I am especially excited for our spa, hotel, and food and beverage team members," said Wayne Smith, General Manager of Oaklawn Hot Springs. "These men and women have worked incredibly hard for the past three years to provide luxury service to our guests. Their daily commitment to excellence has earned these highly sought-after Forbes ratings and recommendations."

Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs (Photo courtesy of Oaklawn Hot Springs)

Oaklawn Hotel at Oaklawn Hot Springs (Photo courtesy of Oaklawn Hot Springs)

The OAK room bar at Oaklawn Hot Springs (Photo courtesy of Oaklawn Hot Springs)

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

About Oaklawn Hot Springs:

