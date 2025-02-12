Tech billionaire Sanjay Govil wins bid for the Cardiff-based team

Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil has secured a 50 percent stake in Welsh Fire, the Cardiff-based cricket team in the Hundred, a professional cricket league in the United Kingdom.

Govil who is also the founder and chairman of the U.S.-based tech companies Infinite Computer Solutions and Zyter TruCare submitted a winning bid for the Welsh Fire, representing the latest move by Govil to support cricket's international footprint.

He made his first substantial investment into the sport as the inaugural owner of the D.C.-based cricket team, the Washington Freedom, which plays within the U.S. professional T20 league, Major League Cricket (MLC). The Freedom team, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach, won the league championship in 2024.

Cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world, with an estimated 2.5 billion global fans and rapidly expanding viewership in the United States. Govil, the Washington Freedom, and the MLC have played a significant role in establishing its American footprint six teams participate in the league, which is now preparing to enter its third season after a successful debut attended by more than 70,000 fans and broadcast in 87 countries worldwide.

"I'm thrilled for this next step forward in renewing and expanding cricket for the next generation of fans," said Govil. "I'm looking forward to the benefits our partnership will have not only for recreational cricket in the United Kingdom but for strengthening the cross-border relationship between international teams, franchises, and fans for years to come."

Glamorgan County Cricket Club Chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts said, "It was vitally important for us that any investment partner shared our values, our strategic and commercial aims, and our ambition to grow as an international brand. Washington Freedom ticked all of the boxes and has been our preferred bidder for some time, so we are delighted that they have chosen to partner with us."

Govil and Glamorgan the Fire's host county are expected to negotiate contractual details over the next eight weeks. ECB has sold seven Hundred teams to date, resulting in a significant financial investment in the English game.

