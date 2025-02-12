Kolter Homes Announces Grand Opening of Amenities at Cove Royale in Stuart, Florida

Kolter Homes is pleased to announce the grand opening of the amenities at Cove Royale, a new home community located in Stuart, Florida. This milestone marks a significant step in the development of Cove Royale, which features over 80 contemporary single-family homes.

Cove Royale Amenities

This new amenity is designed to be the heart of the community, offering residents a place to gather, socialize, and enjoy a variety of activities. The resident-only gated pool includes a sun shelf and lap area, furnished with umbrellas and lounge chairs. It is complemented by a beautiful cabana equipped with a kitchenette and restrooms, providing an ideal spot for relaxation and recreation. To celebrate this occasion, Kolter Homes is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, February 22nd, from 12 pm to 3 pm. The event will feature guided tours of the amenities, live music, and food trucks, providing an opportunity for residents and prospective homeowners to experience the essence of Cove Royale and meet their new neighbors.

Victoria Imhoff, Vice President of the Southeast Florida region for Kolter Homes, expressed her excitement about the new amenities: "We are thrilled to open the doors to the new amenities at Cove Royale. This facility is a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant, connected communities. We look forward to seeing our residents enjoy all that these amenities have to offer and to welcoming new homeowners to Cove Royale."

Cove Royale is known for its contemporary new construction homes and the high level of personalization available to buyers. The community offers 2-4 bedroom homes with 2 and 3-car garages, accommodating the needs of growing families and those seeking a serene retreat. Each single-story floorplan offers a minimum of 25 structural options, allowing homeowners to create a living space that truly reflects their individual tastes and needs. This focus on personalization is a signature feature of Kolter Homes and sets Cove Royale apart from other communities in the area. Additionally, Cove Royale offers both new construction-to-be-built homes and move-in-ready homes, catering to a variety of preferences and timelines.

As a leading home builder, Kolter Homes is dedicated to providing quality homes in Florida that cater to the diverse needs of its residents. The grand opening event is open to the public, and Kolter Homes invites everyone to join in the celebration. Attendees will have the chance to tour the new amenities, enjoy live entertainment, and sample delicious offerings from local food trucks. This event is an excellent opportunity to experience the unique lifestyle that Cove Royale offers and to learn more about the available homes in this thriving community.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

