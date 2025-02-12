Montefalco, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Ferranti, a leading European manufacturer of pet housing and accessories, proudly announces the expansion of its online presence with the launch of its new multilingual e-commerce platform, Ferrantinet.com. Specializing in high-quality, handcrafted products for pets, Ferranti is now ready to serve customers across Europe, the USA, and beyond, offering fast global shipping and personalized solutions tailored to meet the needs of international pet owners.





Founded in 1981, Ferranti has built a solid reputation for excellence in the design and production of products such as outdoor dog kennels, dog houses, veterinary cages, modular animal pens, chicken coops and runs, aviaries, rabbit hutches, shelters, catios, and a wide range of other pet accessories. Each product is proudly Made in Italy, reflecting the brand's deep commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and functional design. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Ferranti's journey as the company opens its doors to pet lovers around the world, ensuring that its legacy of Italian excellence reaches new markets.

"Our mission has always been to combine traditional Italian craftsmanship with modern design and functionality," says Michele Bonacci, CEO of Ferranti. "With our new global e-commerce platform, we can now bring the quality and reliability of Ferranti products to pet owners around the world."

The newly launched website is designed with international customers in mind, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience. Available in English, Italian, Spanish, French, and German, the platform provides detailed product descriptions, high-quality images, dimensions, customer reviews, and comprehensive assembly instructions, including screws and video tutorials. This ensures that every customer, regardless of location, can make informed decisions and enjoy a hassle-free purchasing process.

A standout feature of the platform is its automatic shipping cost calculator, which allows customers to instantly view shipping fees for destinations across Europe. While Ferranti is rooted in Europe, its efficient logistics network enables worldwide shipping, making it easy for pet owners globally to access its robust, easy-to-assemble products. The company's logistics operations have been optimized to ensure quick delivery times, with products shipped in compact, easy-to-assemble kits to minimize shipping costs and environmental impact.

Ferranti's commitment to quality and convenience is evident in every aspect of its business. All products are designed for easy assembly, with clear manuals and instructional videos that guide customers through each step. This user-friendly approach, combined with the robustness of materials and attention to detail, ensures that Ferranti products are not only durable but also simple to set up, even for those with minimal DIY experience.

For customers seeking outdoor solutions for their pets, Ferranti offers a specialized collection of Dog Houses for Outdoor Use, featuring weather-resistant designs crafted to withstand the elements while providing a comfortable and safe environment for pets. These products exemplify Ferranti's dedication to combining practicality with aesthetic appeal, offering pet owners solutions that are both functional and stylish.

Another key aspect of Ferranti's offering is its customization options. The company understands that every pet and pet owner has unique needs, which is why it provides tailor-made solutions to accommodate specific requirements regarding size, design, and functionality. This personalized approach allows Ferranti to cater to a diverse global audience, from families with pets in suburban homes to professionals managing animal shelters and veterinary facilities.

With over four decades of expertise, Ferranti has positioned itself as a leader in the pet products industry, setting the standard for durability, design, and customer satisfaction. The company's extensive catalog serves the needs of a variety of animals, including dogs, chickens, rabbits, birds, cats, and more. This diversity, combined with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, has enabled Ferranti to remain at the forefront of the industry while adapting to the evolving needs of the global market.

This global expansion is not just about increasing sales or entering new markets-it represents Ferranti's vision of sharing its passion for pets and Italian craftsmanship with the world. The brand's emphasis on sustainability, quality, and customer-centric innovation continues to drive its growth, making Ferranti a trusted name among pet owners and professionals worldwide.

