Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A404JD | ISIN: CA02074D3067 | Ticker-Symbol: PP0
12.02.25
21:33 Uhr
ACCESS Newswire
12.02.2025 22:38 Uhr
Alpha Copper Corp.: Alpha Copper Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of $839,999.88

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Alpha Copper Corp. ("Alpha" or the "Company") (CSE:ALCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (see news release dated January 7, 2025), issuing a total of 6,999,999 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $839,999.88 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and to satisfy existing property commitments and payables.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and a day from issuance.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering are registered under the United States?Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities were offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE:ALCU)(OTCQB:ALCUF)(FWB:PP0)

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia. After the acquisition of Cavu Energy Metals, the Company has acquired 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, as well as the 100% owned Quesnel project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Copper-Molybdenum Okeover project north of Powell River.

For more information visit https://alphacopper.com/. On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Alpha

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones
CEO, President & Director Alpha Copper Corp.

Contact Alpha Copper

Invictus Investor Relations
+1 (604) 343.8661
walter@invictusir.com

SOURCE: Alpha Copper Corp.



