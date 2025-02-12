Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q4 2024 results on March 6, 2025, after markets close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 7, 2025. A presentation will also be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on March 6, 2025, to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-844-763-8274

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q4 2024 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until April 6, 2025, by dialing 1- 855-669-9658, passcode 3578869.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

