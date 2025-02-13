Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and a question and answer session with Capri's executive management team including John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Tom Edwards, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, as well as leaders from Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 3:30 p.m. ET. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live video broadcast of the event can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

